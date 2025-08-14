Crystal Palace are looking into the signing of a Liverpool man

Crystal Palace are reported to be planning a raid on Liverpool before the end of the summer, as they are on the hunt for a replacement for Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool have had a busy summer to now and there are still moves to be made. They have signed six players and let seven leave permanently, with another two departing on loan.

Moves both in and out are still in the works, as the Reds are planning a large bid for Alexander Isak and have yet to resolve the future of Harvey Elliott.

The midfielder/forward has been linked with a few sides this summer, and a report from The Sun suggests the latest club in for Elliott is Crystal Palace.

The report states they are ‘planning to raid’ Liverpool for him as a replacement for Eze, as Tottenham are preparing a ‘significant bid’ for the Eagles star.

The Reds are expected to demand £40million for the services of Elliott, which is less than Spurs will bid for Eze.

Elliott price could vary

Transfer insider David Ornstein has previously reported that the price for Elliott would be £40million if Liverpool were able to insert a buyback clause.

If not, the Reds were said to want to make £50million from their midfielder.

Tottenham are set to place their opening bid for Palace man Eze, and they reportedly value him at £55million.

Palace, though, value Eze at £68million, so it remains to be seen whether the north London club will be able to land him, and therefore if Palace will need to sign Elliott.

Liverpool round-up: Leoni soon to sign

Confirmation of Liverpool’s deal for Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

After the £26million agreement, Leoni has reportedly been undertaking his medical, prior to his move being fully confirmed.

Meanwhile, it’s believed dominoes are starting to fall for Liverpool’s signing of Newcastle striker Isak.

Alex Crook has said: “Bournemouth are looking for a replacement for Dango Ouattara. That would enable Ouattara to join Brentford and free up Yoane Wissa to make that move to Newcastle.”

