Liverpool have identified Borussia Dortmund star Daniel Svensson as a possible replacement for one of their departing legends this summer, but Arsenal are among five other clubs pursuing him, as per a report.

This summer will mark the end of an era at Liverpool as both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are leaving. Liverpool have agreed to terminate Salah’s contract a year early as the Egyptian has had a frustrating campaign.

Robertson, meanwhile, will leave on a free transfer when his terms expire on June 30. The left-back has already agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur, but that move depends on them staying in the Premier League.

Liverpool see RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande as a key target to replace Salah, and they could remain in the German Bundesliga when finding Robertson’s successor.

According to German source Fussball Daten, a ‘transfer war has erupted’ for Dortmund left wing-back Svensson, mainly between Premier League and Serie A teams.

Svensson’s ‘suitability for the physical demands of the Premier League’ and ‘tactical flexibility’ have ‘catapulted him to the top of scouting lists in England’.

Liverpool have ‘identified Svensson as one of their top targets’ to bolster the left-back position in preparation for Robertson’s departure.

The 24-year-old’s ‘pressing ability’ makes him a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool’s system, it is claimed.

Arsenal and Leeds United could challenge Liverpool to bring the player to the Premier League, as they are both ‘closely monitoring the situation’.

In Italy, Inter Milan are ‘showing the greatest interest’, while AC Milan and Atalanta are also in the frame.

Dortmund are expected to hold out for €40-45million (£34.5-39m) before agreeing to sell the 11-cap Sweden international.

Svensson ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League and testing himself out against some of the world’s best wingers, which could leave his Serie A suitors disappointed.

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Liverpool target sets wage demands

He supposedly wants around £83-100,000 a week at his next club.

Svensson is not the only Dortmund star to have been linked with a move to Anfield, as Liverpool also see Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential successor for Virgil van Dijk.

The left-footed centre-back has picked up interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He recently penned a new contract with BVB, though it includes a €60m (£52m) exit clause.

Liverpool signing Svensson would see them give Milos Kerkez serious competition for a starting role at left-back.

Kerkez had a tough start at Liverpool but is getting used to the demands of playing for such a big club.

Meanwhile, Salah has admitted he has ‘a lot of options’ when it comes to his next destination.