Liverpool could beat Manchester United to the January signing of Borussia Dortmund star Daniel Svensson, according to a report, and he is not the only full-back the two clubs have converged on.

Liverpool piled yet more misery on Man Utd over the weekend, easing to a 4-0 victory over their rivals at Anfield to give Mauricio Pochettino the worst possible start. Liverpool’s day was made much easier when Leny Yoro was dismissed just eight minutes in after a defensive mix-up between the Frenchman and Matthijs de Ligt.

Dominik Szoboszlai brilliantly scored from the resultant free-kick, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz as Liverpool ran riot.

Coincidentally, both clubs are in the market for a new left-back heading into January, but for different reasons. Liverpool want someone who can replace Kostas Tsimikas and give Milos Kerkez strong competition for his starting role.

United, meanwhile, need to rectify their summer transfer mistake, as they failed to land a replacement for Luke Shaw. The Englishman has missed United’s last eight matches due to a muscle injury.

As per German source Fussball News, Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete move’ to win the chase for Dortmund left-back Svensson in January.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the Premier League sides ‘showing the greatest interest’ in Svensson, the report claims.

United sent a ‘scouting team’ to watch the Swedish international in action against Real Betis in the Champions League on November 4.

The Red Devils subsequently labelled him as a ‘signable’ player, yet they are at risk of missing out on him.

As things stand, AC Milan are the team set to provide Liverpool with the strongest competition for Svensson this winter, as the Italian giants are readying a ‘concrete move’ of their own.

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs looking to ‘test the situation’ with a €30million (£25m) bid for Svensson in January. Dortmund, however, hope they will be able to recoup €50m (£42m) if a bidding war starts.

Liverpool and Man Utd also like Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde

We confirmed on November 18 that Liverpool and United are also expressing interest in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The Spaniard is seeking a move in January so he can begin to play more, as he has only made five appearances so far this term.

We understand both Liverpool and United have held talks with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, over a possible deal.

Our sources state that the two Premier League giants have been informed it will cost €40m (£33.5m) to snare Balde in January.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Liverpool are ready to battle Brighton for a coveted Bundesliga playmaker.