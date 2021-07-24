Liverpool have made a sensational €100m offer for Italy star Federico Chiesa, claims a report in Italy.

The Reds’ interest in the Juventus man emerged at the start of the month after his impressive showings at Euro 2020.

Chiesa, 23, was one of the Azzurri’s star men as they won the tournament, beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

His eye-catching displays were hard to ignore and he was justifiably named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament.

And his speed and directness has drawn the attention of the six-time European Champions.

Earlier this month Calciomercato, reported that the Reds have ‘requested information’ on the Juve man.

Chelsea have also registered an interest in the player.

Christian Falk from Bild in fact reported that Chelsea had more than a passing interest in Chiesa. In fact Falk suggested Chelsea lodged an offer of €100m, which the Old Lady have rejected out of hand.

And now Liverpool have had they same answer, according to Italian paper Repubblica.

The Old Lady have turned down Liverpool’s £86m bid.

That fee, if it had been accepted, would have made Chiesa the second-most expensive player of all time to move to a Premier League team, after Paul Pogba’s £89m transfer to Manchester United.

Houssem Aouar linked with Premier League move Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been linked with a summer move to the Premier League, with Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all said to be interested in making a move for the French midfielder.

The report claims Jurgen Klopp considers the versatile winger perfect for his 4-3-3 system.

But Juve officials nor returning boss Massimiliano Allegri want to part with Chiesa.

Chiesa loan

The Old Lady have already spent €10m on a two-year loan for Chiesa that began last season.

They then have an obligation to buy Chiesa next summer for €40m from Fiorentina. With bonuses included, the total cost to the Italian side is set to be around €60m.

But even though they could make an instant €40m on the forward, they are not keen to sell.

Allegri who returned to the club in May, two years after leaving, is said to consider Chiesa ‘non-transferable’, with club president Andrea Agnelli backing that decision.

Chiesa scored 14 goals and contributed 10 assists in 43 competitive games with the Bianconeri last season.

READ MORE: Klopp picks out youngsters who made difference in Liverpool friendly win