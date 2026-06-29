Real Madrid star makes U-turn over €50m Liverpool move as ‘contact’ made

Liverpool have approached Real Madrid over a potential move for Eduardo Camavinga, but the midfielder has changed his mind on leaving the Bernabeu this summer, according to a report.

Camavinga made 43 appearances in all competitions last season, chipping in with two goals. He once again demonstrated his impressive versatility by playing as a central midfielder, left-back and left winger across the campaign.

However, it was a second successive trophyless year for Madrid, and Camavinga was partially to blame for their Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich.

Camavinga came on as a substitute but picked up two yellow cards, the second of which was for kicking the ball away. The Frenchman was dismissed in the 86th minute, and Bayern went on to win the tie 6-4 on aggregate.

Camavinga could be a victim of Jose Mourinho’s return to the Spanish capital, as ‘The Special One’ wants to sign Enzo Fernandez as part of a midfield revamp.

We revealed on May 15 that Camavinga has approved a summer transfer away from the Bernabeu, and that he is actively searching for an elite new club.

Madrid value their player at €50-58m (£43-50m), with the Premier League viewed as his most likely destination.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool and Man Utd both hold strong interest in the 23-year-old and have held talks with his entourage.

It emerged last week that Liverpool have made contact with Madrid to discuss Camavinga. Mundo Deportivo now state that the Reds are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Camavinga after approaching Madrid.

But ‘the problem’ is that Camavinga ‘isn’t considering leaving Madrid this summer’. He has supposedly ‘told his agents not to listen to any offers’ as he is ‘confident he can turn his situation around’.

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Mourinho could force Camavinga out

However, Mourinho looks set to have the final say, not Camavinga. Mourinho has identified Chelsea’s Fernandez as his dream signing to elevate Madrid’s midfield, and the Spanish titans need to sell Camavinga to offer more than £100m for the Argentine.

As such, Camavinga could be pushed out of Madrid even though he is reportedly aiming to stay.

There is also uncertainty over Aurelien Tchouameni’s situation as he is being targeted by Man Utd.

In addition to Fernandez, Mourinho is pursuing Manchester City’s Rodri as he looks to add more leadership to the squad.

Returning to Liverpool, Andoni Iraola has reportedly turned his attention to a second Ivorian winger after missing out on Yan Diomande.