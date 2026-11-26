Liverpool are providing Manchester United with competition for Juventus star Francisco Conceicao, with a report revealing the player’s transfer stance.

Conceicao is a 23-year-old right winger who developed in the Sporting CP and Porto academies before joining Ajax in July 2022. He briefly returned to Porto in the summer of 2024 before signing for Juventus on loan.

Conceicao’s transfer to Juve became permanent in July 2025 for a reported €32million (£27m).

The Portuguese international recently suffered a shoulder injury but is now back in action, prompting Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport to provide an update on his long-term future.

They write that Liverpool and Man Utd first made ‘initial contact’ for Conceicao in the summer, and he ‘continues to attract interest’ from the two Premier League giants heading into 2027.

Liverpool have identified Conceicao as a player who can replace departed legend Mohamed Salah in the long run.

All of Andoni Iraola’s current winger options – Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz – would rather play on the left flank.

Conceicao is a specialist right winger, which means he could lock down that position if he moves to Anfield and performs well.

The report adds that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has ‘offered’ his client to Newcastle United in a potential swap deal for Juve loanee Nick Woltemade.

This is not the first time Liverpool and Man Utd have been credited with interest in Conceicao, as it emerged in July that they are battling for his signature in a potential €50m (£42m) deal.

Breaking the Lines describe Conceicao as a ‘mercurial and technical winger’ with ‘outstanding close control’ and ‘an eye for playmaking in central zones’.

He is left-footed, which means he likes to cut inside from the right wing, similar to Liverpool icon Salah.

But Gazzetta report that Conceicao is currently looking to stay at Juve. His plan is to get back into their starting lineup and help the Bianconeri win more trophies.

That stance means a January deal for Conceicao looks unlikely.

Liverpool have agreed to sign an alternative right winger, but it is a deal ‘for the future’, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool to sign younger right winger

On Wednesday, Romano gave Liverpool’s deal for young Senegalese winger Sidy Ndiaye his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

‘Liverpool have verbally agreed deal to sign 16 year old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, here we go!’ he wrote on X.

‘Senegalese talent to join in January 2028, when he turns 18.

‘Ndiaye was already at Liverpool on trial in 2025 and ready to become #LFC player for future.’

Meanwhile, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk has been tipped for a stunning move to one of their Prem rivals.

Plus, Iraola’s future has been decided amid surprise claims he could depart.