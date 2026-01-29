Liverpool should consider a shock move for Harry Maguire if the defender leaves Manchester United this summer, according to former Anfield midfielder Didi Hamann.

Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender in August 2019 when Man Utd paid Leicester City a huge £80million for his services. Since then, the centre-back has made 258 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and helping United win the League Cup and FA Cup.

Maguire’s United spell has been eventful, to say the least. He has received plenty of criticism – partly due to the pressure of his massive price tag – and was stripped of the captaincy by former boss Erik ten Hag in July 2023.

But Maguire has shown brilliant mental strength since then, remaining an important voice in the dressing room. He has also proven to be a surprise source of goals for United, having netted memorable late winners against Lyon and Liverpool to establish himself as something of a cult hero.

Liverpool are in the market for centre-back recruits as talks to extend Ibrahima Konate’s contract have stalled. Arne Slot’s side failed to sign Marc Guehi on deadline day last summer, and he recently joined Manchester City for £20m.

With Maguire having entered the final six months of his deal, Hamann has urged Liverpool chiefs to consider surprise talks for the Englishman, in a move which would cause controversy at both clubs.

“You’ve got to give it to Harry Maguire because he got so much stick in the last few years and he always comes back,” the German said (via Metro).

“If he’s available on a free then obviously [they’ll] have to think about it because I think what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.”

Liverpool are not the first Premier League rival to be linked with the United stopper. Indeed, Chelsea were tipped to move for him over the weekend.

But our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on Wednesday that Maguire is placing a new United contract above every other option on the table.

Sources state that the 32-year-old has ‘no intention’ of leaving Old Trafford and is increasingly confident he will earn fresh terms.

