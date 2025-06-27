Chelsea are showing shock interest in signing Harvey Elliott from Liverpool, a report has claimed, though they will face competition from four clubs to land him.

Elliott’s importance for Liverpool grew during the Jurgen Klopp era, culminating in him playing 53 games during the German’s final season at Anfield. During those 53 appearances, Elliott registered four goals and 14 assists, helping Liverpool win the League Cup.

Klopp rated Elliott highly for his ability to play as either a central midfielder or right winger.

However, Elliott has lost his status as an important player under Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot.

Clearly, Elliott will have been delighted at winning the Premier League title with Liverpool, with Slot enjoying a brilliant first season in England.

But the versatile star rarely got to start for Liverpool in the biggest matches last term. Indeed, just three of his 18 league outings lasted 45 minutes or more.

The Englishman, who is currently away on international duty at the U21 Euros, is facing a crossroads in his career as he needs to play regularly to continue his development.

That means a tough exit from Anfield is a concrete possibility this summer.

According to CaughtOffside, Premier League rivals Chelsea are ‘on alert’ for the ‘surprise’ signing of Elliott.

Chelsea are ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation and could launch a move for Elliott if they feel the opportunity is right.

The Blues are always on the lookout for the best young talents around, and the 22-year-old fits into that category.

Indeed, he was previously the youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League, while on Wednesday he scored a brace to send England into the U21 Euros final.

Chelsea are open to selling Noni Madueke and this could make room for Elliott to join as their new right winger. He would mainly compete with Pedro Neto for a starting place at Stamford Bridge.

The report claims Liverpool want £50million (€59m / $69m) for their starlet, though other outlets have suggested he is on the market for the lower price of £40m (€47m / $55m).

CaughtOffside add that Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on Elliott, too.

Chelsea, Brighton converge on Harvey Elliott

Brighton are ‘showing the strongest interest’ in Elliott. This comes after it was revealed on Sunday that the Seagulls have made him their ‘key target’.

Brighton believe ex-Liverpool man James Milner can convince Elliott to reunite with him at the Amex.

Liverpool rate the former Fulham ace highly but are ‘open to selling’ him to recoup funds after the vast expenditure on Florian Wirtz.

Elliott was tipped to form part of a player-plus-cash deal for Wirtz, which would have seen him head to Bayer Leverkusen.

Instead, Liverpool opted to smash their club record to land Wirtz outright. Dortmund are now the German club most likely to begin talks for Elliott, though they would have to overcome Chelsea and Brighton to agree a deal.

Elliott joining Chelsea would see him follow in the footsteps of players such as Fernando Torres, Daniel Sturridge and Raul Meireles by swapping between the two Premier League giants.

Harvey Elliott: Every club linked with Liverpool playmaker

By Samuel Bannister

Elliott remains keen on staying at Liverpool, despite his lack of starting opportunities, but there are plenty of clubs queuing up to take him in case he becomes available for an exit.

Newcastle United – Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of Elliott, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed. With Alexander Isak seemingly out of reach for Liverpool as a striker target, any deal for Elliott would likely be intrinsic and not as a counterweight. Newcastle have money to spend this summer, some of which could go towards a push for Elliott.

Wolves – Ahead of a possible departure for Matheus Cunha, Wolves have identified Elliott as an ideal replacement, according to Give Me Sport. Cunha’s high price tag should give Wolves decent money to reinvest in a deal for Elliott.

Fulham – It was at Fulham that Elliott made his name and became the Premier League’s youngest debutant. While he has been booed on his return to Craven Cottage, the club have shown interest in taking him back, according to TBR Football. They have a sell-on clause too, so could effectively get him for a cheaper net price than any rivals.

Bournemouth – Richard Hughes could raid his former club this summer for targets like Milos Kerkez or Dean Huijsen, but Elliott has been named as someone who could go the other way by the Daily Mail. It would be an independent deal rather than part of a swap if it happened.

Brighton – Back in the January window, Sky Sports revealed that Brighton were keeping tabs on Elliott. Although no move occurred, they have still been rumoured as potential takers.

Borussia Dortmund – Likewise, Borussia Dortmund were believed to be exploring a move to take Elliott to Germany several months ago. Lots of English players have had success in the Bundesliga over recent years.

Bayer Leverkusen – Along with Dortmund and Brighton, the Daily Mail has claimed Bayer Leverkusen are keeping an eye on Elliott’s situation with a view to taking him to Germany, with their main playmaker Florian Wirtz bound to be attracting interest.

Chelsea – CaughtOffside now claim that the Blues are spying a shock deal to take Elliott to west London, despite the rivalry between the two clubs.