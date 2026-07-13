Contact made as Liverpool spy £85m double hijack to stun Man Utd

Liverpool could ruin the midfield plans of Manchester United this summer by beating them to two key targets, with a report revealing contact has been made for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes.

Man Utd are in the process of rebuilding their midfield to replace the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. However, it has been a tricky summer as they have missed out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City and Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur.

United had agreed a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, but it was called off after he failed a medical. Instead, the Red Devils have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £48m plus £2m in add-ons and also activated Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

Wolves star Gomes and Manu Kone of Roma are both on United’s shortlist as they seek further reinforcements in midfield, but Liverpool are threatening at least one hijack.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, United have ‘signalled their interest’ in landing Gomes but face competition from Liverpool, who have ‘made contact’ with Wolves to tee up a deal of their own.

Gomes had been due to join Atletico Madrid after they struck a €45m (£38m) agreement with Wolves, but the move collapsed.

Atleti were said to be angered by agent Jorge Mendes, who had been brokering a deal for them to sign Bernardo Silva too, only for the Portuguese to join rivals Real Madrid instead.

The fact Atleti have ended their pursuit of Gomes has opened the door for United and Liverpool to swoop in.

United and Liverpool will be well aware that a £38m bid should be enough to sign the Brazilian from Wolves, who will lose most of their best players after being relegated to the Championship.

Roma’s Kone is another player Liverpool could try to sign before Michael Carrick’s side. The Kopite View claim Liverpool are in pole position to sign Kone, despite United having made ‘enquiries’.

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Gomes, Kone both on Liverpool radar

Roma are open to selling the France star to give their finances a healthy boost and will accept an offer worth €55m (£47m).

It is now up to Liverpool to decide how many midfielders they need to land this summer. Inter Milan remain determined to sign Curtis Jones, while there has been uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

The most likely scenario is Liverpool moving for one of Gomes or Kone, which would leave United free to capture the other.

Liverpool have also identified a Plan C winger target as Arsenal are reportedly on pole for Bradley Barcola.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are pushing to sign a highly rated Newcastle United full-back, we can confirm.