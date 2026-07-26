Liverpool plot damaging Chelsea raid with Gomez replacement signing to accelerate

Liverpool are looking for a new defender

Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong is among three defenders Liverpool are considering after losing Joe Gomez to injury, as per a report.

Earlier this week, new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola was asked about transfers, particularly to bolster his defensive options. The 44-year-old said: “There are other situations we have to analyse what the market gives you. What’s the cost? How [do] we also see the players we have?

“We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust, but still not the ideal situation, so it will depend a little bit on a lot of things.

“So with the centre-back and the right-back situations in terms of defensive depth, we are, I think, really thin right now, and it is a solution we are trying to find, yes.”

Liverpool allowed Andy Robertson’s contract to expire earlier this summer, while they could not reach an extension agreement with Ibrahima Konate, which saw the Frenchman join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are both recovering from long-term injuries, while Gomez had to be substituted just eight minutes into Liverpool’s 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on Saturday after picking up an apparent muscle problem.

The Liverpool Echo suggest Liverpool are set to step up their hunt for a versatile defender who can operate as either a right-back or centre-half following Gomez’s injury.

Acheampong is thought to be on their shortlist alongside Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nnamdi Collins and Lutsharel Geertruida of RB Leipzig.

We revealed on June 1 that Liverpool were among the elite clubs to make an enquiry for Acheampong, who is open to leaving Chelsea so he can pick up more minutes.

However, new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso sees Acheampong as an ‘untouchable’ member of his squad, believing the 20-year-old can make a big impact this season and become a top performer for the Blues in the future.

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Three defenders on Liverpool radar

Due to this stance, Liverpool would need to send Chelsea a huge bid to get them to even consider Acheampong’s exit.

Collins or Geertruida will be easier for Liverpool to snare, and both of them can play in the same positions as Acheampong.

It emerged in March that Collins has changed agents to help him secure a move to the Premier League amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Collins has spoken publicly about his desire to play in the Premier League, and Frankfurt are open to selling for €40m (£34m).

Liverpool agreed personal terms with Geertruida in January as they looked to disrupt his loan spell at Sunderland.

The transfer proved too difficult in the winter window, but Geertruida has now returned to Leipzig, and Sunderland do not intend to sign him permanently.

The Dutchman is available for an enticing fee of €25m (£21m).

Geertruida was a target of Iraola’s predecessor, Arne Slot, though Gomez’s injury could see Liverpool return for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Vinicius Junior’s agents have been in contact with both Liverpool and Arsenal.