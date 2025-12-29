A former Liverpool star has urged the club to launch a stunning move for Arsenal ace Jurrien Timber, while also naming the three players he could threaten to replace at Anfield.

Timber arrived in England in July 2023 when Arsenal paid Ajax £34million for his services. However, the versatile defender, who can play anywhere across the backline, made just three appearances in his debut season due to injury.

Timber suffered an ACL injury in just his second game for Arsenal and did not feature again until the last Premier League match of the 2023-24 campaign.

But Timber quickly overcame that setback to establish himself as one of Arsenal’s most reliable players and as one of the very best full-backs around.

He has registered three goals and three assists in 24 outings this term, while also forming a brilliant partnership with Bukayo Saka to help Arsenal chase Premier League and Champions League glory.

Stephen Warnock, who made 67 appearances for Liverpool between 2004 and 2007, has named Timber as a player who could elevate Arne Slot’s side, though Arsenal will do all they can to prevent that from happening.

“When I look at the defence and who Liverpool should sign, personally I think they need a centre-back and a right-back,” Warnock said (via Metro).

“In the right-back position they have [Jeremie] Frimpong, [Joe] Gomez and [Conor] Bradley. All three are injury prone and they are not robust enough to play week in week out, and that is something they have to go away from.

“Liverpool have to look at how reliable their players are to play every single week, and at the moment those players aren’t fit enough for that. That is a major issue for Liverpool at the moment.

“Liverpool are a better team when they have a proper right-back in that position. It balances the team better and allows [Dominik] Szoboszlai to play in midfield.

“So, I think signing a right-back is equally as important as signing a centre-back at the moment.

“The issue I have with right-backs at the moment is that it always seems to be midfield players playing there, the [Pep] Guardiola style. I think you need a specialist for that right-back, which can be difficult to find in January.

“In an ideal world I would bring in Jurrien Timber, but I don’t think Arsenal would allow that. I think he is the best right-back in the league.

“I think he is brilliant. Someone of that quality who is good in one-v-one situations. Since his ACL injury he has shown his robustness to come back.”

New Arsenal contract would dent Liverpool hopes

Arsenal are in negotiations to extend Timber’s contract, and a new deal at the Emirates would further reduce Liverpool’s chances of completing a shock raid.

Liverpool replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold by paying Bayer Leverkusen €35m (£30m) for Frimpong in the summer, though the Dutchman’s season has been affected by multiple hamstring issues.

Bradley, who transfermarkt value at £26m, is a great performer on his day, but he is currently recovering from a thigh problem.

Then there is Gomez. He has looked good when filling in for Ibrahima Konate at times this season but is always at risk of a long-term injury absence.

Gomez’s constant injury battles could see him leave Anfield in a £25m deal, with multiple Premier League sides interested.

