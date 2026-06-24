Approach made as Liverpool eye generational £52m star to rock Newcastle AGAIN

Liverpool could pile more misery on Newcastle United by beating them to the capture of incredible Dutch talent Kees Smit, with two journalists providing updates on his situation.

Newcastle chiefs will likely be sick of Liverpool either signing their players or stealing their targets during the transfer window. Alexander Isak went on strike last summer to force through a British-record £125million switch to Anfield, despite Newcastle insisting for months that they would not sell their talisman.

Liverpool also beat Newcastle to the £79m capture of fellow striker Hugo Ekitike last summer, and they have been at it again this month.

Newcastle held talks for Spanish winger Victor Munoz, only for Liverpool to race in and trigger his €40m (£34.5m) release clause at Osasuna, ensuring the player moved to Anfield.

One crumb of comfort for Newcastle fans is that Isak failed to live up to his colossal price tag during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

However, Smit could be the next player to choose Liverpool over the Magpies.

The Telegraph’s Newcastle reporter, Luke Edwards, has confirmed that the AZ midfield sensation is a long-term target of Eddie Howe’s side.

However, Edwards tries to cool speculation that Smit might head to St James’ Park, stating that they ‘are not currently active’ in the conversation to land him.

But TEAMtalk has received different information on Smit. Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle are leading the charge for the 20-year-old, who is viewed as the Netherlands’ best young player.

Edwards adds that supporters should ‘keep an eye on Liverpool’ as they are among the clubs considering bidding for Smit.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have been offered the chance to hijack Newcastle’s move for Smit, with the Reds having been approached by intermediaries.

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AZ want £52m for Liverpool, Newcastle target

Those intermediaries have also spoken with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea as they try to get the Netherlands international a Premier League move.

AZ are aware of Smit’s desire to test himself out in a stronger league and are willing to sell if their €60m (£52m) valuation is met.

We can confirm that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder for new boss Andoni Iraola this summer, with Smit being considered alongside players such as Alex Scott, Adam Wharton and Eduardo Camavinga.

Although, it is important to note that Liverpool’s current priority is to snare another winger, and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is their No 1 target.

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on their pursuit of Diomande, with Leipzig proving extremely tough negotiators.