Liverpool star Luis Diaz has been quizzed on discussions over a possible Anfield exit, with reports revealing his price tag amid strong interest from Barcelona.

Diaz had been close to joining Tottenham Hotspur before Liverpool thundered into the race for him in January 2022. The winger ended up joining Liverpool for an initial £37.5million plus £12.5m in add-ons.

Diaz has since registered 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 appearances for Liverpool, helping the Reds to win the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield.

While the Colombian’s finishing can sometimes be frustrating, he is one of the most skilful players around and has the ability to take on multiple defenders before either shooting or setting up one of his team-mates.

Diaz played an important role under Arne Slot last term, filling in as a false nine due to concerns over Darwin Nunez’s form. Diaz notched 13 goals and seven assists as Slot’s debut season ended in Premier League glory.

But the 28-year-old is still on the same contract as when he first moved to Merseyside. His initial £55k-a-week wages have increased – when certain criteria has been met – but not by much. Liverpool do not want to sell the player but are also unwilling to offer him improved terms.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of Diaz and have had two approaches for him rejected by Liverpool so far. But Barca remain undeterred and have landed on Diaz as their No 1 target at left wing after Nico Williams opted to sign a new contract with Athletic Club.

Diaz recently travelled back to Colombia, where he conducted an interview with influencer La Liendra. When asked about the chances of him leaving Liverpool this summer, Diaz replied (via Marca): “We’re there, negotiating.

“We’ll see what can happen, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.”

On specific interest from Barca and Saudi side Al-Nassr, Diaz added: “We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us.

“But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision, now.”

READ NEXT 😬 Liverpool starter chooses to sign for Real Madrid as exit fears explode

Liverpool value Luis Diaz at £71m

With Liverpool looking to keep Diaz for the remainder of his contract, recent reports have suggested it will take a ‘crazy’ bid to prise him away from Anfield this summer.

German outlet Bild report that only an offer worth €82m (£71m / $96m) will help to forge an agreement with Liverpool.

Bayern Munich are also keen on signing Diaz, though Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is their attacking priority as things stand.

Barca, meanwhile, are leaning towards Diaz over a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. That is despite Rashford being desperate to play for the LaLiga giants.

If Liverpool were to lose Diaz, then they could enter the frame for a ‘world-class’ winger as a possible replacement.

It emerged on June 27 that Diaz is ‘upset’ with how he is being treated by Liverpool. He feels he deserves to either be sold or handed a pay rise, given he is way below Liverpool’s other forwards in terms of earnings.

It was claimed on Saturday that the 63-cap Colombia international is ‘going all out’ to join Barca. His father has previously admitted it would be a dream move for his son to complete.

Al-Nassr are hoping to take Diaz to Saudi Arabia to appease Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants top-quality signings after agreeing to extend his contract.

Al-Nassr can offer Liverpool more money than Barca for Diaz, though it remains to be seen if the wide man would be open to leaving the top level in Europe.

Liverpool’s remaining summer transfer plans have been temporarily put on hold while everyone at the club comes to terms with the devastating loss of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool are likely to engage in more sales and signings before the window shuts on September 1, but exactly when talks will restart has yet to be revealed.

Liverpool transfer news: City battle; Eze chooses

Meanwhile, Liverpool could enter into a transfer tussle with Manchester City for a wantaway Real Madrid star, as per reports.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is another player Liverpool have long-term interest in.

The playmaker has reportedly chosen between Liverpool and Arsenal.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Luis Diaz!