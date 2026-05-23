Liverpool burst into race for Juventus ‘animal’ as Man Utd prepare ‘£50m offer’

Liverpool have entered the frame for Juventus star Gleison Bremer, with reports in Italy claiming Manchester United are poised to start the bidding.

Bremer spent time at Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro before getting his first taste of European football in July 2018, when he signed for Torino. The centre-back gradually become one of Serie A’s best defenders, which convinced Juve to spend €41million (then £35m) to sign him in July 2022.

Since then, Bremer has played 122 games for the Bianconeri, helping them lift the Coppa Italia in the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Juve currently sit sixth in Serie A with one match remaining, putting them at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Bremer’s partnership with Juve will ‘crumble’ if they drop out of Europe’s premier club competition, as he ‘wants to compete for the highest and most prestigious’ trophies.

Tutto Juve reported on Friday that Man Utd see the Brazilian as an ‘ideal’ target to improve their defence. It was even claimed that the Red Devils have a ‘€58m (£50m) offer ready’.

The update from Gazzetta states that Liverpool have joined the hunt for Bremer and are set to provide rivals United with strong competition.

Juve still hope to convince him to stay by putting a new contract on the table. But Bremer – who has been called an ‘animal’ by former Torino boss Ivan Juric – is expected to ‘listen to potential offers’ after the World Cup.

It emerged on April 1 that Liverpool have overtaken Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool, Man Utd fight for Gleison Bremer

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Bremer, though he has ruled out that particular transfer following their issues this term.

Liverpool have identified Bremer as a player capable of becoming Virgil van Dijk’s successor. Bremer could add strength, leadership and defensive nous to Liverpool’s backline once Van Dijk either retires or moves on when his contract expires next year.

Ibrahima Konate is expected to agree a contract extension after lengthy negotiations, but Liverpool could lose versatile defender Joe Gomez this summer.

United, meanwhile, are searching for centre-back recruits amid concerns over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt. The pair have both had injury-hit campaigns, and United are poised to rectify the situation.

In addition to Bremer, Liverpool have been linked with a statement deal for a Chelsea defender.

While United appear best-placed to land a ‘superstar’ winger who has regularly come up against Bremer.