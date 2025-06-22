Liverpool are in pole position to sign Marc Guehi and the Crystal Palace star is ready to snub interest from Arsenal, according to reports, while at least three more clubs are interested in the defender.

Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Palace from Chelsea in July 2021. Guehi made the switch in order to play regularly and aid his development, and it has proven to be a great decision.

The 24-year-old is a leader in the Palace backline, and his dominant performances have seen him become a regular starter for the England national team.

Guehi has great respect for Palace but is refusing to sign a new contract. His current deal expires in June 2026, and he knows this has put him in a strong position to secure a blockbuster transfer.

The defender could either leave Selhurst Park in a big-money move this summer or walk away from Palace on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal has been named as one potential destination for Guehi, despite his strong connections with their rivals Chelsea.

According to The Sun’s live transfer blog (June 22 at 8:40), the 23-cap England international is ‘prepared to turn down joining Arsenal this summer’.

Guehi wants to be a guaranteed starter at his next club, but William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes could stand in his way if he moves to the Emirates.

The England international does not want to be sitting on the bench, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, and Mikel Arteta’s side may therefore have to give up on their pursuit of him.

The report claims this decision ‘has put Liverpool on high alert to swoop’. Anfield is described as ‘the perfect fit’ as Guehi could replace Jarell Quansah, who is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen.

There are also concerns over the future of Ibrahima Konate and this could see Guehi join Liverpool to partner club captain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool had been hoping to land Dean Huijsen and presented him with a seven-year contract offer, only to lose out on the 20-year-old to Real Madrid.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Romano confirms ‘dream’ Darwin Nunez move is ON as Liverpool settle on sale

Liverpool edging closer to Marc Guehi capture

This report comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Liverpool are making a strong move to win the chase for Guehi.

We understand Liverpool are very close to agreeing personal terms with the Chelsea academy graduate. Once this step is complete, Liverpool will make formal contact with Palace to try and engineer a deal.

Palace value Guehi at £70million (€82m / $94m), though his contract situation means they will have to drop their asking price. Liverpool could forge an agreement for a bargain fee of £45m (€52.5m / $60.5m).

Liverpool are intensifying their efforts to snare Guehi as they are aware of interest from multiple other clubs.

Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have had bids for him rejected previously and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Magpies remain keen, with an approach having been made on June 12.

On June 16, TEAMtalk revealed that Bournemouth are plotting ambitious moves to replace their departing stars and this includes a potential double raid on Palace for Guehi and one of his team-mates.

Inter Milan are also in the mix for Guehi but it remains to be seen if they can convince him to leave the Premier League.

Signing Guehi would see Liverpool continue their incredible summer transfer window. Jeremie Frimpong was the club’s first new arrival and he has since been followed to Anfield by former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool have smashed their transfer record on Wirtz and he could become the most expensive signing the Premier League has ever seen if all add-ons are met.

Arne Slot’s Premier League champions have reached an agreement with Bournemouth for left-back Milos Kerkez and Guehi could be next up.

Liverpool transfer news: Isak latest…

📌 Liverpool told to forget Isak as Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘talks’ with ‘explosive’ striker’s agents

📌 Alexander Isak transfer truths revealed as Liverpool learn OUTRAGEOUS cost of Newcastle raid

📌 £77m double Liverpool exit accelerates with talks at ‘final stages’

How does Quansah compare with Guehi?