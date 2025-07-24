Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has given Liverpool a taste of what they can expect to get if they manage to follow through and secure the signing of Rodrygo, as James Pearce rates the chances of a transfer happening amid claims that direct contact over a deal for the Real Madrid superstar has ramped up.

The Reds have spent heavily this summer signing upgrades for their squad as they look to defend the Premier League title they won in such fine style last season. And while the capture of Hugo Ekitike has taken Liverpool‘s spending soaring through the £268m (€309m, $363m) mark, Arne Slot’s side has also been forced to watch on as one or two of their stars have moved on to pastures new.

Now amid growing claims that Luis Diaz could be the next one out the door at Anfield – a move Slot would prefer to block, but potentially may have little choice in blocking – with Bayern Munich ramping up their efforts to prise the Colombian to the Allianz Arena and readying an improved second bid for his services.

As one of the poorer-paid senior members of Liverpool’s first team, Diaz is keen to take up a new challenge with the Bundesliga champions, who at the same time are ready to offer him a significant pay hike.

The Reds, for their part, have already begun to sound out would-be replacements. And while interest in explosive Lyon winger Malick Fofana has been reported, Slot’s first choice is understood to be Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo.

Amid claims Xabi Alonso has now cleared the Brazilian to leave, Liverpool are reported to have now made contact with the player’s entourage and with the Reds deploying a super-agent to help grease the transfer wheels.

With those talks now accelerating, per journalist Santi Aouna, Casemiro, who played with Rodrygo for three seasons at Real Madrid before his own move to Man Utd, reckons his side’s great rivals could be about to land one of the world’s elite stars and a potential future Ballon d’Or winner.

“He [Mbappe] is one of those players that when you play against them, you don’t know how to stop him. He’s not [on top of] the podium yet, but he’ll get there,” Casemiro said in an interview with AS.

“He’s the heir to [Messi and Ronaldo], along with Vinicius Jr, who continues to grow and improve in every game, Rodrygo, and Fede Valverde.”

What else has Casemiro said about Liverpool target Rodrygo?

With Alonso clearing Rodrygo to depart the Bernabeu, Liverpool will hope to negotiate a discounted fee with Real Madrid before being able to sign off on a deal.

To that end, it was reported earlier this week that the Reds saw his hefty €100m (£86.7m, $117m) asking price as a big issue for Liverpool, with a fresh report stating that their interest was souring for that very reason

All the same, he could prove a real asset for the Reds if they do manage to get a deal over the line and it’s not the first time Casemiro has praised Rodrygo’s talents, having waxed lyrical about his abilities back in 2022.

“He lit up my eyes,” Casemiro beamed in an interview on Spanish TV.

“He’s a star. God gave him the gift of playing football. Rodrygo knows when to attack, when to defend, when to be more aggressive, when to play more vertically. This kid is one of the most complete players of his generation.”

Tottenham Hotspur have also this week been linked with a move for the 33-times capped Brazil star, with Daniel Levy hoping to use his ‘good relations’ with Real to hijack the Reds’ move.

However, the 24-year-old’s preference is thought to be Anfield, should he have to leave and with the player seemingly one of three big names cleared to exit the Bernabeu by Alonso this summer.

Despite reports of Liverpool interest in Rodrygo being headline news in Spain, The Athletic journalist, James Pearce, has an altogether other take and insists that Rodrygo’s desire to play for Liverpool may not come to fruition.

Peace wrote on X at 5:09pm on July 23: “Liverpool yet to receive an improved bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz.

“Player has trained normally so far this week in Hong Kong.

“Real Madrid’s Rodrygo currently not viewed as a possible replacement if Diaz does go. No talks. #LFC”

