Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign a Germany international after Bayern Munich’s exit from the transfer race was explained.

Liverpool have endured a tumultuous few days after their involvement in the European Super League was universally condemned. The breakaway league quickly collapsed, resulting in Reds owner John W. Henry offering a humiliating apology.

Matters on the pitch did little to brighten the Anfield mood on Monday night. The Reds dropped vital points in their race for Champions League qualification against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds Utd.

Positive news has been in short supply, though the latest report has offered a crumb of comfort.

The Reds were heavily linked in February for a summer swoop for German international, Florian Neuhaus.

The 24-year-old has risen to prominence with Borussia Monchengladbach, earning five senior Germany caps since 2020.

A three-way battle between Liverpool and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund was said to be underway for the midfielder by prominent BILD journalist, Christian Falk.

Now, according to France Football (via the Liverpool Echo) Liverpool’s path has become clearer after the withdrawal of Bayern from the race.

They report that the €45m fee Monchengladbach seek has been deemed too high for Bayern’s liking.

A route into Bayern’s midfield always appeared unlikely given Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka’s status.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could be on the look out for reinforcements and were told of an ideal replacement from Leeds if Georginio Wijnaldum completes his ancitipated exit.

Midfield has previously been a strength under Jurgen Klopp, though Graeme Souness recently described it as needing a “rebuild.”

Should Liverpool desire, Neuhaus – who was previously said to be keen on an Anfield switch – could help to get that overhaul underway.

Babbel poses theory over ESL ‘arrogance’

Meanwhile, Liverpool have come in for more criticism for their role in the European Super League project – this time from former player Markus Babbel.

“I was very disappointed because I would never have thought it possible that a club like Liverpool FC would be willing to take such a step,” he told Spox (via Sport Witness).

“I would have expected it from many clubs. But the fact that Liverpool FC, of all clubs, would be prepared to do this really irritated me.

“When I found out afterwards that neither Jurgen Klopp nor the team had been made aware of the plans, I knew: Okay, there were a few gentlemen involved who have nothing to do with the history of this club and the history of the fans.

“The fact that the main people in charge of the sporting side didn’t know anything about it finally calmed me down a bit.

“It was clear that only the business people, who only think about money and are prepared to sell the soul of the club for it, had made this decision.”

Babbel went on to slam the “arrogance” of foreign owners who are merely seeking to exploit opportunities in other markets.

“I think there is also a certain arrogance involved,” he continued. “Many owners come from the USA or the Asian region and see huge potential there.

“It’s all about making football take place more in the USA or Asia to satisfy the needs of these fans.

“That’s where the customers are who bring the money. I really liked a fan banner that said: ‘We are the fans, not the customers’. The high-ups didn’t expect this response, so they folded.”

