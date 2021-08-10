Liverpool transfer springs into life with opening offer lodged for attacker

A seemingly inevitable Liverpool transfer has had its wheels put in motion after an opening offer was lodged, according to a report.

Of all the traditional top six clubs this summer, Liverpool have been the quietest in the transfer market thus far. Ibrahima Konate arrived for £36m to ensure their defensive debacle of last year will not happen again. But beyond the Frenchman, Reds transfer news has mainly focussed on who will leave.

Georginio Wijnaldum left for PSG as a free agent. Furthermore, squad players Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi. Liam Millar and Kamil Grabara all left on permanent deals to generate approximately £33m.

And per the Athletic, they could all soon be joined by Xherdan Shaqiri in walking through the Anfield exit doors.

Shaqiri detailed his desire to experience a new challenge to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport last month.

“I told Liverpool board I feel ready for a new challenge,” said Shaqiri. “They accepted my decision and will now consider bids to sell me. Liverpool won’t stop me this summer. I’d love to come back to Italy, and I’d like to play for Lazio.”

Lazio remain interested in acquiring the Switzerland international by all accounts. However, the Athletic reveal it is Lyon who have made the first move.

The Ligue 1 outfit have reportedly seen an initial offer rejected after it ‘fell a long way short of the club’s £12 million valuation.’

Hoping to recoup the vast majority of the £13.75m fee they paid Stoke in 2018, Liverpool will not sell on the cheap. And per the report, Liverpool retain a club option on the 29-year-old’s contract for an extra year that can effectively keep him at Anfield until 2023.

That fact was apparently unknown to many suitors, and will strengthen Liverpool’s hand as transfer guru Michael Edwards tries to get the best deal.

Shaqiri was left out of the club’s final pre-season outing versus Osasuna on Monday. That sparked speculation his exit would be imminent, though there is clearly still significant work to be done.

Nevertheless, with Shaqiri intent on leaving and Lyon willing to back up their interest, a departure looks to be on the cards before the window concludes.

Klopp admits Liverpool got “lucky”

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “got lucky” with Andy Robertson’s ankle injury despite the left-back being ruled out for the first few weeks of the Premier League season.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao. Further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement against Norwich this weekend and beyond.

Robertson said on Twitter the injury was “nothing too major” but it is understood his absence will still be a number of weeks.

“I think we got lucky with Andy, it could have been much worse,” said Klopp.

“The footage didn’t look too well but we got lucky and it will not be too long. Before the international break (in early September), after the international break, I don’t know.”

