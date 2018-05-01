Liverpool transfer target reveals why Salah is now on Messi’s level

Roma goalkeeper, and Liverpool transfer target, Alisson has compared Reds sensation Mo Salah to Lionel Messi.

However, the Brazilian stopper has claimed that Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final is 50-50 after the Serie A giants scored two late goals at Anfield last week.

Former Roma attacker Salah scored twice and set up two more in Liverpool’s 5-2 first-leg win at Anfield.

And Alisson waxed lyrical about his old team-mate ahead of the second leg, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: “Messi is the best footballer I have ever played against but now Momo is going to be feared like the Argentine.

“With the season he is having, he can be in contention for the Ballon D’Or, or at least be in the top three, even if the games are done after the Champions League and especially the World Cup.

“It is hard to stop him. He has a natural talent and now an incredible belief in himself but we can stop him playing as a team.

“Liverpool, however, have a collective quality.

“They are nasty, cunning, quick. Think about Firminio. He is a phenomenom.

“He does not play as a fixed centre-forward and this gives a lot of problems to opponents. Therefore we need to work as a team and not just rely on the defence.”

