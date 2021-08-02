A Liverpool transfer that had been ruled out under one circumstance could be back on amid Chelsea’s reluctance to sell a similar player, per a report.

Liverpool have been lauded for the work they have done in the transfer market over recent years. Over £120m has been generated through the sales of stars deemed surplus to requirements that had spent time in their academy. The recent exits of Harry Wilson and Taiwo Awoniyi alone helped recoup half of the fee paid to sign Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds rarely get it wrong from an exits standpoint, which has made the recent news regarding Kostas Tsimikas all the more interesting.

Reports last week revealed Napoli’s interest in the Greek left-back. Signed just last year for £11.75m, Tsimikas was expected to provide strong depth behind Andy Robertson.

But amid frequent injury issues, the 25-year-old featured less frequently than the club initially hoped.

Napoli were understood to be seeking a loan deal for Tsimikas to alleviate their need at left-back. However, noises from the Italian media suggested the Reds were only open to a permanent exit.

Despite his maiden season at Anfield failing to impress, Tsimikas would still likely be first choice on the left side in Robertson’s absence.

A loan exit therefore appeared to make no sense, but according to Sport Witness, Liverpool have reconsidered.

Citing Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, they reveal Liverpool are ‘opening up’ to Tsimikas’ potential loan exit.

Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri is stated to be Napoli’s first choice. However, it is relayed they are under the impression the Blues are not willing to play ball over the Italian.

Even if they were, Emerson is attracting interest from France and has also been touted as a potential makeweight in a Jules Kounde deal.

As such, Tsimikas has become Napoli’s new focus. And the article goes on to claim he can be signed if an option to buy is included.

The article concludes that any such decision over the left-back will ‘all depend on Jurgen Klopp’.

Price named for Liverpool, Arsenal target

Meanwhile, reports in the French media have backed up claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to sign Renato Sanches, with Lille naming their price for the midfielder.

Sanches was linked with the Premier League duo earlier in the summer before the trail went cold. But L’Equipe reported earlier this week that interest has resurfaced.

And the same publication on Sunday state that Lille want at least €35m for the Portuguese ace. That would not be a problem for the English clubs but there are other suitors.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have both been mentioned in connection with the player. However, the link to the Bavarians seems unlikely given they were unimpressed with his previous stint at the club.

Additionally, the Daily Express claimed that Catalans chief Ronald Koeman does not want Sanches on his books.

That would seem to leave the way open for the Premier League clubs to strike should they so desire.

