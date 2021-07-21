Liverpool have emerged as a surprise contender to land a West Ham forward rated highly by Jurgen Klopp, per a report.

The reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles last season have been well documented. The unprecedented injury crisis at centre half caused untold disruption. However, the lack of cutting edge from their once-vaunted frontline was also a major factor.

Mohamed Salah scored with regularity, but Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both endured down years. Diogo Jota provided more than adequate depth, but getting a tune out of fellow depth pieces Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi is becoming increasingly difficult.

As such, the pair have both been linked with exits this summer. And should the duo depart, Liverpool will need to find a replacement capable of pressuring their regular starters.

Per the Athletic, that man could be West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen after they revealed he is on Liverpool’s ‘shortlist of attacking targets.’

The 24-year-old notched eight goals and five assists as the Hammers secured their second highest Premier League finish last year.

Bowen played a part in all 38 league matches and has gone from strength to strength since his £18m move from Hull in early 2020.

He may not be the type of eye-catching name to set Reds fans’ pulses racing, but the Athletic article details why he would be a perfect addition under Klopp.

Firstly, his ‘age, playing style and versatility’ is said to fit Liverpool’s profile to a tee. Furthermore, Klopp is stated to ‘rate him highly’.

A move for Bowen would share many parallels with the deal that brought Jota to Anfield.

July 21 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal Locatelli blow, Atletico preparing Trippier replacements and Tottenham chase Serie A defender Arsenal suffer blow in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli, Atletico Madrid are preparing for life without Kieran Trippier and Tottenham have their eyes on Atalanta centre-half, all in today's transfer chatter.

Both excelled at mid-table clubs and are capable of operating anywhere across the entire frontline. Additionally, given his age, he has extensive room for development and would retain significant resale value for years to come.

It is acknowledged that no formal approach has yet been made. However, Liverpool will reportedly continue to ‘monitor his development’ even if a deal cannot ultimately be made this window.

London club early favourites for Liverpool captain Henderson

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Jordan Henderson, as the Liverpool captain faces surprise uncertainty over his long-term future at Anfield.

Henderson has just two years remaining on his current contract. And reports over the weekend were suggesting an impasse in negotiations over a new deal.

The Athletic claims that extension talks are ongoing but adds that Liverpool’s owners, FSG, currently have more important priorities.

Henderson’s situation is similar to that of former Reds star Gini Wijnaldum. That ended with the Holland star running his contract down and joining PSG on a free transfer this summer.

To that end, there are now major fears that Henderson could do likewise – with some big clubs seemingly monitoring events at Anfield. One of those clubs are Arsenal, with bookmakers making them the early favourites to sign the midfielder.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Liverpool look at classy midfielder as possible Jordan Henderson successor