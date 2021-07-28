Former Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci has signed for Ligue 1 newcomers Troyes on a five-year deal, the French club have announced.

The Algeria-born 20-year-old originally moved to Anfield from French club Le Havre in the summer of 2017. Following his progression through the youth ranks, he made his first-team debut in January 2020. However, he made only one other outing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, again in the FA Cup.

As such, his future looked unclear heading into this summer’s transfer window. Liverpool revealed in June that they had offered him a new contract and were waiting to hear back.

Amid earlier interest from Leeds United and Brentford, though, Larouci has now moved to France.

He joins Troyes, who are embarking on a return to Ligue 1 for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “The whole club wishes him success with the Blue & White jersey. Welcome Yasser!”

Troyes almost made it back into the French top flight before last season’s promotion. However, they fell short with third and fourth-placed finishes, respectively.

Larouci’s transfer to France represents a financial blow for Liverpool, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Because the player is under 24 years of age, the Reds – as part of FIFA’s regulations – can earn compensation if he turns down a new contract and moves elsewhere.

Had he moved elsewhere in England, Liverpool would have been entitled to a ‘multi-million-pound’ pay-out, the newspaper reports.

However, because he has moved across Europe, Liverpool will only receive around £250,000 in training compensation.

Larouci is one of several players who have moved on from Anfield this summer.

Young forwards Liam Millar and Taiwo Awoniyi have moved to Basel and Union Berlin, respectively.

Meanwhile, Marko Grujic has left for Porto and Harry Wilson has signed for Fulham.

Liverpool avoid Chiesa transfer

Those exits have significantly raised Liverpool’s transfer kitty for potential incomings.

However, the funds raised will not stretch to a deal for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool reportedly made a bid of €100million for the Italy Euro 2020 star, which faced swift rejection.

As such, the Reds feel he is too expensive and have moved on.