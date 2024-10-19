Argentine winger gunning for Liverpool move despite clear Man City transfer route

Argentina U20 starlet Julian Fernandez has revealed it is his ‘dream’ to play for Liverpool, despite representing the sister club of Manchester City, New York City FC.

Fernandez is a 20-year-old winger who mainly likes to play on the right flank so he can cut inside on his stronger left foot. The attacker developed at Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield before joining New York City for €4.5million (£3.7m / $4.9m) in August 2023.

Fernandez has managed two goals and three assists in 24 games for the MLS outfit so far this term.

While that is not a deadly record, the youngster is understood to have great potential, hence why the City Group originally brought him into the fold.

But Fernandez has caused a stir by outlining his desire to join one of City’s rivals, Liverpool.

When asked about his future, the wide man said (via the Liverpool Echo): “Playing in Europe, especially for Liverpool, is my dream.”

A lot of players in the City Group – which also includes teams such as Girona, Melbourne City and Yokohama F. Marinos – will be aiming to eventually shine at the Etihad.

A prime example is Savinho, who starred on loan at Girona before moving to Pep Guardiola’s side over the summer.

Given Fernandez’s comments, he could go down a different transfer path by pushing to join Liverpool.

Fernandez is not the only player who ‘dreams’ of representing the Anfield club. On Friday, it emerged that Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is eager to join either Liverpool or City next.

DON’T MISS: Strong Liverpool interest in top defender forces Inter Milan to accelerate offer; two Reds alternatives confirmed

Liverpool round-up: Defender pursuit, Naby Keita issue

Bynoe-Gittens is not the only Dortmund star Liverpool are keeping tabs on, as they are also in for defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a £41.7million bid for the centre-back, while also preparing a contract for him.

Newcastle United are interested in Schlotterbeck too, having identified him as a backup target for Marc Guehi. Liverpool, though, are leading the race for Schlotterbeck.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita’s career has hit a new low.

Keita joined Werder Bremen on a free transfer in July last year but has been badly affected by injuries since then, while he has also fallen out with manager Ole Werner.

The coach has now suggested that Keita needs to leave Werder Bremen so both parties can move on.

“I do believe that we have been very, very humane and very, very transparent with him at all times since he joined us,” Werner said.

“Keita is not our issue right now, and I believe that it’s best for both sides to simply look ahead and into the future, to see what good solutions Naby can find for himself and what solutions we can find without him.”

In response, Keita has insisted that he is now fit and ready to play. He claims it is the club who are to blame for his lack of impact on the first team, as he has been told to train with the U23s.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid talk prompts Arne Slot response as Liverpool boss gives Salah, Van Dijk verdicts