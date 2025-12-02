Liverpool, Arsenal enter frame for Wales star impressing all of Europe’s elite – sources

Cardiff City face a huge battle to hang onto prized assets Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Lawlor and Kpakio have come through the youth ranks of Cardiff City together, and this season they have both broken into Craig Bellamy’s Wales set-up which has highlighted their potential to a host of clubs. Sources state that more than half the Premier League are regularly watching both centre-back Lawlor and right-back Kpakio, including the Premier League’s big six.

Centre-half Lawlor is emerging as one of the finest defensive prospects outside the top-flight.

We can now reveal that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have entered the frame for Lawlor in recent weeks, joining rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in their admiration for the ball-playing stopper.

Indeed, one scout has told us it is easier to name the Premier League clubs not in for him, than those who want him.

We are told clubs have been hugely impressed with Lawlor’s maturity despite just over a dozen first-team appearances for Cardiff, whilst his international performances have really made him stand out.

Premier League aside we understand that German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also been keeping tabs on him.

And it is not just Lawlor, we can confirm that his team-mate Kpakio has also impressed hugely.

Whilst the interest in Lawlor, who turns 20 in January, is more substantial, 18-year-old Kpakio is also emerging as someone of real interest, and he too has seen most of the Premier League watch him closely in recent weeks.

Cardiff for their part are well aware of the interest. Exits in January are not on their agenda as they want to back their highly-rated head coach Brian Barry-Murphy as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking following relegation last term.

READ MORE 🌟 Key factor in Elliot Anderson hunt revealed as Man Utd face Liverpool, Man City threat – sources

Liverpool to make new Guehi bid; Arsenal eye explosive winger

👉 Liverpool to submit cut-price Marc Guehi bid as sources reveal new talks over transfer

👉 Mo Salah’s reaction to Liverpool benching tells you everything about star as Slot names AFCON exit date

👉 Arsenal target Bundesliga’s fastest ever player as sources reveal star’s thoughts on big-money transfer