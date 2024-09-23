Aston Villa, Newcastle eye Liverpool star who’s ‘poised’ for first start under Arne Slot

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez remains of interest to Aston Villa and Newcastle United after failing to leave Anfield during the recent summer transfer window, according to a report.

Gomez was open to a move away from Liverpool over the summer as he searched to become a guaranteed starter elsewhere. The centre-half’s versatility – he can also play as a full-back on either side – saw him emerge as a target for a number of major sides.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and even Bayern Munich were all credited with interest in Gomez, though a move to Bavaria was then shut down.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan revealed on August 20 that Chelsea had put Benoit Badiashile up for sale amid their pursuit of Gomez, but the Blues ultimately could not get either transfer over the line.

Gomez remains on Merseyside, but he has endured a frustrating start to the campaign. The England international has only featured for 11 minutes so far, as he came off the bench during the 3-1 Champions League away win over AC Milan. Gomez has not played in the Premier League so far this term.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is ‘poised’ to give Gomez his first start of the season when the Reds host West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday night. Although, it is unclear at this stage exactly where he will be playing.

The report claims that Villa and Newcastle are still ‘keeping tabs’ on the 27-year-old as a future transfer target.

This suggests that concrete bids could arrive for Gomez when the transfer window reopens in January, which will give Slot and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes some thinking to do.

‘Lifesaver’ Joe Gomez could still depart Liverpool

Gomez has had his injury issues at Liverpool but proved to be a particularly useful player during Jurgen Klopp’s last season in charge.

Gomez starred at left-back while Andy Robertson was out and also filled in at centre-half and right-back on other occasions.

This led to Klopp calling the ex-Charlton Athletic star a ‘lifesaver’ who is ‘important’ to Liverpool’s success.

However, Gomez has been relegated back to the bench for the big games now that Robertson has returned to full fitness. He will also struggle to get into the starting lineup ahead of fellow defenders Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

When the latter has been pushed up into midfield, Slot has preferred to use Conor Bradley at right-back over Gomez.

Due to these factors, it would not be a surprise if Liverpool held talks about selling Gomez during the next transfer window.

However, they have previously set his price tag at £45million. Such a big fee may put off potential suitors Villa and Newcastle.

While Gomez could be coming towards the end of his Liverpool spell, Slot and Hughes are working hard to identify possible successors to Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

The influential duo have entered the final 12 months of their respective contracts, just like Mo Salah.

Reds hunt top defensive recruits

It has emerged that Liverpool will push to bring in Jeremie Frimpong if Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid. Frimpong is one of three Bayer Leverkusen stars Liverpool are reportedly eyeing, too.

The Merseyside giants have also ramped up their interest in Loic Bade, the Sevilla star who is viewed as a great potential replacement for skipper Van Dijk.

Plus, Sevilla are supposedly willing to sell the Frenchman for ‘considerably less’ than his release clause.

Villa, meanwhile, were linked with a double swoop for Besiktas pair Semih Kilicsoy and Ernest Muci on Sunday.

In addition to hunting a new defender such as Gomez, Newcastle are in the market for attacking reinforcements and have overtaken Wolverhampton Wanderers in the chase for Burnley winger Luca Koleosho.

