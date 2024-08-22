Liverpool backed to succeed where Chelsea failed with £35m striker deal; Aston Villa also in frame

Liverpool have been given the chance to embarrass Chelsea by signing Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid after the striker’s Stamford Bridge move collapsed.

Omorodion is a 20-year-old centre-forward who rose through the ranks at Granada before joining Atleti for €6million in August 2023. The talented youngster was shipped out on loan to Alaves last season in order to gain more first-team experience.

Omorodion did not tear La Liga apart – finishing the campaign with nine goals and one assist in 35 league matches – but he did show his great potential by putting in several exciting performances.

Due to Omorodion’s tender age, it is thought that with the right training and guidance he can become a lethal striker at the top level.

Atleti are open to selling the Spain U21 international following the arrivals of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, from Manchester City and Villarreal respectively.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea entered into advanced talks with Atleti as they looked to add Omorodion to their attacking ranks.

The two clubs even agreed a deal worth £35m, which saw Chelsea hold contract negotiations with the player and his entourage.

However, Omorodion was left frustrated by Chelsea’s low contract offer, and the move ultimately fell through. Instead, Chelsea have brought in another Atleti player, Joao Felix, while they are also hopeful of capturing Victor Osimhen before the transfer deadline.

Liverpool transfers: Samu Omorodion talks predicted

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool could succeed where Chelsea failed by snaring Omorodion, having been ‘offered’ his signature in recent days.

Liverpool chiefs are now evaluating whether to take up this offer and initiate talks for the forward. It is thought that if Arne Slot is to take Omorodion to Anfield, Liverpool will have to pay the £35m fee that Chelsea previously agreed on.

Liverpool might have to enter a Premier League battle for Omorodion, however. Aston Villa are also keen on signing him, with Unai Emery understood to be a big fan.

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the starlet’s situation as they know he is likely to depart Atleti in the very near future.

Slot helping Liverpool to sign Omorodion would send a strong message to the club’s current strikers. Diogo Jota is one of Liverpool’s best finishers, alongside Mo Salah, but the Portuguese has been held back by injuries in recent seasons.

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, has failed to live up to his huge price tag at Liverpool so far. The 25-year-old was left on the bench during the season opener against Ipswich Town, and Omorodion’s arrival on Merseyside would put him at risk of falling down the pecking order.

Cody Gakpo is capable of playing at centre-forward too, though his best position is out wide on the left flank.

