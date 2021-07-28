Liverpool shut door on loan departure, but will sanction permanent transfer

Liverpool have reportedly blocked a potential loan exit for defender Kostas Tsimikas this summer.

Michael Edwards has vetoed a potential temporary transfer to Napoli for the Greece defender.

Tsimikas only arrived at Anfield last summer from Olympiakos, but he rarely featured for Jurgen Klopp. In fact the £11.75m signing, who penned a five-year contract, did not start a game in the Premier League and made just seven appearances.

The left-back did pick up thigh and knee problems which hindered his progress. He also contracted Covid-19 which set him back.

Klopp is apparently open to letting the 25-year-old move on, but the Reds want a permanent deal.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato says Liverpool are not keen on letting the full-back leave if it is not a permanent transfer.

Napoli are looking for a new left-back this summer and want to land Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. However, a deal for the Brazilian has proved difficult and the Naples club are looking elsewhere.

Tsimikas is believed to be an option that Napoli have explored. In fact Venerato claims there has been contact between the two clubs.

“Tsimikas? Napoli, while waiting to understand what will happen with Emerson Palmieri, has spoken with Liverpool to see if the Reds can open to a loan,” Venerato told Radio Kiss Kiss, relayed by Area Napoli (via Sport Witness).

“But Liverpool have already given their answer, they said no to Napoli, the player can only leave on a permanent basis.”

Tsimikas has publicly claimed he is ready to fight for his place.

He recently told Liverpool’s official website: “I am very happy to be back with the boys, everything is very good. Training is really hard and really intense, but this will help us a lot for the next games. We start with friendly games and we continue working very hard together.

“The first six months were very difficult for me because I had COVID and two injuries, but the second half of the year was very good and I trained very hard in coming back from the injuries. Now I am more ready and in good shape to give everything for the team and help them to achieve our goals.

“I know I have to challenge the best left-back in the world. This gives me the power to do my work well every day, to continue working hard and to continue to be as good as I can.

“My target for next season is to stay healthy, first of all, and after to play more games and help my team.”

Tsimikas is getting a full pre-season under his belt this season. And he was impressed with the squad’s work rate in their training camp in Austria.

“It’s very, very good – all the boys came in very good condition. Everybody is giving absolutely everything and this helps a lot to keep it up and continue working hard.

“If I look at the training we have done, I am very excited. I want to start this season. We have a lot of things to improve and to solve, but I think the team will be ready to give everything and achieve our goals.”

Non-homegrown quota

Liverpool are believed to be looking at offloading players in the next month.

The Reds’ squad is at its limit regarding non-homegrown players. The arrival of Ibrahima Konate and return of Takumi Minamino from a loan stint at Southampton means Liverpool have 17 non-homegrown players on their books.

And that is the maximum number permitted in the squad by both UEFA and the Premier League.

So unless Klopp and Michael Edwards can shift one of those non-homegrown players next month, there will not be any foreign arrivals at Anfield.

