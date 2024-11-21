Devyne Rensch could have his choice of Liverpool or Tottenham

Liverpool are prepared to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Ajax star Devyne Rensch, according to a report.

It has been claimed that Liverpool are ‘keen’ on signing Rensch after sending scouts to watch him on multiple occasions this season, with those scouts returning glowing reports. The Reds have been particularly impressed by Rensch’s versatility, as he mainly operates at right-back but can also play as a centre-half or left-back if needed.

Rensch is described as someone who could bolster Arne Slot’s defensive options at Liverpool amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The report comes from CaughtOffside and they add that Tottenham are also ‘hovering’ for the Dutchman’s capture, setting up a potential transfer battle between the two Premier League giants.

However, it is not guaranteed that Rensch will arrive in England at some stage in 2025. He has also ‘held negotiations’ with Ajax chiefs over penning a contract extension, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Rensch is tempted to snub interest from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham – for now – so he can prioritise his development in the Eredivisie.

Liverpool scouring market amid contract talks

Liverpool are currently fighting on two fronts, as they are looking at signings who can improve their squad while also trying to tie down their most important stars to new contracts.

Van Dijk appears the most likely to sign a new deal out of him, Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, all of whom have contracts which expire in June.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, seems to be leaning towards staying at Anfield, despite strong interest from Real Madrid.

Although, one Liverpool decision has sparked fresh rumours that two or more of that elite trio may move on.

Rensch would be a good addition to the Liverpool ranks as he can cover several positions. Plus, he is only 21 years old, which means he has plenty of time to grow into a top star.

Should the one-cap Netherlands international decide against signing a new Ajax contract, then he will be available for a cut-price fee in January. Previous reports have valued Rensch at around the €10million (£8.3m / $10.5m) mark.

There is a clear Dutch connection with Liverpool as Slot, Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch are all from the Netherlands. They could help Rensch to settle in quickly on Merseyside, should Liverpool complete a deal for him.

Spurs cannot be ruled out though as they are eyeing the defender, too.

Liverpool news: Winger bid; midfielder transfer truths

Meanwhile, reports in Spain suggest Liverpool have drawn up a major proposal to try and beat Spurs and Bayern Munich to a forward signing.

Exciting Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is the player in question. He has been touted as a potential replacement for Salah at Liverpool.

Liverpool are supposedly willing to pay as much as €80m (£66.6m / $84m) for Kubo, though this could be the Spanish media trying to drum up interest in Sociedad’s player.

Liverpool are also thought to be keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who they previously missed out on in summer 2022.

It has been claimed that Liverpool will use their upcoming Champions League clash with Madrid to try and forge a deal.

Liverpool reporter James Pearce has tried to quash such speculation by stating the Reds do not hold ‘concrete’ interest in Tchouameni as things stand.

