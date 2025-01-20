Chelsea have taken steps towards signing Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens as they try to beat Liverpool and Manchester United to a deal, according to a reliable source.

Gittens is enjoying a brilliant campaign with Dortmund, having notched 11 goals and five assists in 26 matches from left wing so far. The 20-year-old has alerted scouts from all across Europe with his electric performances and has scored goals against huge teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Gittens looks set to follow in the footsteps of players such as Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho by swapping Dortmund for an elite club in a big-money transfer.

The race for Gittens is heating up, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that both Chelsea and Liverpool are on his trail.

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the England U21 international ‘several times’ this season and are monitoring his progress.

But Arne Slot’s side could lose out to Chelsea. Romano states that top English clubs have started to ‘make their moves’, none more so than Chelsea.

Chelsea made a ‘formal enquiry’ to discuss the attacker’s availability last week. The Blues will now decide whether to bid for him in January or wait until the summer.

Dortmund ‘expect’ Gittens to stay this month. Although, the German giants are usually open to selling their best players if a major offer arrives, as this allows them to reinvest the money.

Man Utd also in frame for Jamie Gittens

Man Utd cannot be discounted in this transfer chase either. It emerged on Friday that the Red Devils hold ‘serious interest’ in Gittens.

It is ‘very likely’ the starlet will be allowed to leave Dortmund at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. BVB currently sit 10th in the Bundesliga, seven points off the top four.

It would be a blow for Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin if Gittens did return to England. After the player’s goal against Bayern in November, Sahin said: “You need 1-on-1 players who have speed. He’s maturing in his game.

“We talk a lot about risk and reward. When do I go into the 1-on-1, when do I prepare for it? When he gets rolling, he’s a fantastic player. He’s also made huge strides defensively.”

Gittens, who spent time in the Manchester City academy, has previously been given a huge €100million (£84.6m / $103.2m) price tag by Dortmund. But Dortmund would have to lower that asking price significantly if they failed to make the UCL.

AC Milan eye several Chelsea players; Liverpool star staying

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands AC Milan have made Joao Felix one of their main targets and are also keen on several other Chelsea stars.

Milan have shortlisted Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Tosin Adarabioyo and Carney Chukwuemeka as options.

Given Milan’s financial limitations they would be looking to strike loan-to-buy deals for some of those players.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott will not be leaving Liverpool in January, despite rumoured interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dortmund.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team,” he said. “I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.

“I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”