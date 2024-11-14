Manchester United could battle Liverpool for the signing of Omar Marmoush, while Mo Salah has discussed a potential Anfield departure.

Liverpool have identified Marmoush as a potential addition to their forward ranks in case Salah refuses to pen a new contract and leaves on a free transfer in summer 2025. Marmoush is an Egyptian compatriot of Salah’s and has been putting up great numbers in Germany this term.

So far, the Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward has managed 14 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool have been told they will need to pay €60million (£50m / $64.8m) to sign Marmoush. Talks between Liverpool and the player’s camp are reportedly underway, too.

Liverpool will not have it all their own way in the chase for Marmoush, though. Bayern Munich are also in the frame, while Man Utd cannot be discounted, either.

During an appearance on the Theatre of Red podcast, journalist Ben Jacobs has labelled the 25-year-old as ‘one to watch’ for United.

This suggests the Red Devils could provide Liverpool with competition for Marmoush.

Of course, Anfield chiefs still remain hopeful of tying Salah down to fresh terms.

Discussions are ongoing between the two parties, though the situation gets tougher for Liverpool as January draws nearer.

On Tuesday, German reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool are still some way off matching Salah’s wage demands.

To make matters worse for Liverpool supporters, Plettenberg added that the right winger is a concrete target for major European clubs, and not just teams in Saudi Arabia.

Salah has appeared on the latest episode of The Reds Roundtable alongside Alisson and Andy Robertson.

The 32-year-old has spoken about enjoying every moment possible after Roberto Firmino’s exit in 2023 showed him that eras come to an end.

Salah ‘appreciates’ precious Liverpool time

“The thing I appreciate the most is the time when I go every morning, and I see the guys, and we share, like, unbelievable moments,” he said. “Especially us three plus Virg [Virgil van Dijk] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold], the senior group.

“Because when Bobby left, for example, you just realised that everybody will leave one day. So you always… I don’t take that for granted.

“When I go there, I always try to have a laugh with them and just spend good time together. In my head, I always remember the good things we had together, or even the bad stuff.

“Not the worst stuff, but like the failure in the Champions League (final), for example. It’s a bad memory for us but it’s still like something, it’s not easy to reach a Champions League final. So the whole journey was good. You had bad luck in the final, that’s it.

“When I see the guys, especially the senior group, it just gives me a good memory all the time…

“I believed inside me: ‘It’s not going to stay like this forever. It’s just a situation, it’s going to pass for sure.’”

Salah added: “My time here, I’m enjoying every second of it. I just want to look back to my career and say, ‘I enjoyed everything.’”

Paris Saint-Germain are among the European heavyweights who will likely attempt to keep Salah in the Champions League.

The Saudis are ready to offer him monumental wages to quit Europe altogether and try out a new challenge in the Middle East.

But Liverpool reporter James Pearce recently suggested that Salah’s family will play an important role in his contract decision.

Update on Liverpool exit; Man Utd eye Flamengo star

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly moved into a strong position to sign Wataru Endo from Liverpool.

Endo has been put up for sale by Liverpool as Arne Slot would rather use Ryan Gravenberch in defensive midfield before a new No 6 joins in 2025.

Endo is a target for the likes of AC Milan, Celtic and Fulham, but Wolves have been tipped to ‘seal a deal’ for him first.

Elsewhere, reports claim new United boss Ruben Amorim has identified Flamengo attacker Lorran as one of his first potential signings.

The 18-year-old is a Brazilian youth international who mainly plays as a No 10 but can also operate as a winger on either flank.

With Antony ‘unhappy’ at Old Trafford, there is the potential for a swap deal, too.