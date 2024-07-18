Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign top Newcastle ace amid new competition, but Reds star told to leave at all costs

Liverpool are reportedly the best-placed club to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon even though one of their ‘Big Six’ rivals has joined the race for him, while a classy Reds player has been told he simply has to leave Anfield.

Gordon enjoyed some great form in the 2023-24 season, finishing the campaign with 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. The left winger helped Newcastle finish seventh in the Premier League – though they missed out on Europa Conference League qualification after Manchester United won the FA Cup – as well as put up a good account of themselves in the Champions League group stage.

Gordon showed his versatility too by operating as a centre-forward when Newcastle were in need of a striker. The Magpies failed to win either of the FA Cup or League Cup as they were knocked out of both competitions in the quarter-finals.

Gordon’s electric performances for Newcastle saw him make the England squad for Euro 2024 in Germany. The pacy attacker will feel aggrieved that he only came off the bench once during England’s route to the final, where they lost to Spain 2-1.

Gordon will now rest up before returning to Newcastle and helping Eddie Howe’s side prepare for the 2024-25 campaign getting underway. But rumours continue to swirl about his future.

During the Euros, it was claimed that Liverpool had set their sights on the 23-year-old as an elite forward signing this summer. And Gordon has supposedly spoken with his England team-mates about how he would love to sign for the Reds, having supported them as a boy.

According to the latest from the Liverpool Echo, Arne Slot’s side remain firm ‘favourites’ to sign Gordon, should he leave St James’ Park during the current transfer window.

Chelsea have joined the chase for Gordon as their recruitment chiefs rate him very highly. The Blues are known to be on the lookout for a new left winger who can replace Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling, and Gordon would be a fantastic solution.

Liverpool transfers: Gordon update, Kelleher advice

However, Liverpool have a big advantage over Chelsea as Gordon would rather move back to Merseyside than link up with Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

It would be Gordon’s dream to play for Liverpool, and such a move would also give him the chance to play alongside huge names such as Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Of course, Liverpool will need to pay huge money to convince Newcastle on selling the former Everton ace, as the Magpies are planning for him to be in their squad for the upcoming season.

Liverpool have held internal talks over a £75-80million deal for Gordon. Newcastle, though, value their player at closer to £100m.

And when Liverpool previously made contact for Gordon, Newcastle wanted big money in addition to Jarell Quansah joining in a player-plus-cash deal.

Given how highly Liverpool coaches rate Quansah, it is very unlikely the Reds will include the centre-back in any transfer negotiations.

This will be a very tricky deal to pull off, but Liverpool are in pole position if Gordon’s situation changes over the coming weeks.

While there is a chance Gordon may arrive at Anfield this summer, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is determined to move on.

Kelleher wants to become a true No 1 keeper but he knows that will not happen at Liverpool while Alisson is there.

Celtic are huge admirers of Kelleher and have held talks about his potential signing, but they cannot match Liverpool’s £20-25m asking price.

Keeper told to depart Anfield

On Wednesday, new Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson was asked about whether his shot-stopper needed to secure a transfer so he can take his career to the next level.

Hallgrimsson responded: “Of course, especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level.

“It would be a shame if he’s not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”

Kelleher could stay in the Premier League when leaving Liverpool, as Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several top-flight clubs monitoring his situation.

Such a move would delight Hallgrimsson as it would see the 25-year-old – previously described as ‘world class’ by Jurgen Klopp – start in important games on a weekly basis.

