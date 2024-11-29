Liverpool to follow Man Utd by holding talks for Sporting star, as PSG enter race

Liverpool are poised to join Manchester United in discussing a potential move for Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Quenda is only 17 years old but has already forced his way into Sporting’s first-team squad, having made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this term. Quenda was one of Sporting’s breakout stars under Ruben Amorim, prior to the manager heading to Manchester United recently.

Quenda can operate as either a right wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 formation or as a right winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The teenager’s exciting performances have led to interest from a host of Europe’s biggest clubs. It is precisely for this reason that agent Jorge Mendes has taken charge of his future and will directly manage his sale.

TEAMtalk can reveal Mendes’ diary is already filling up with appointments to discuss Quenda’s future.

Mendes met with Man Utd officials recently. The two parties spoke in-depth about Quenda’s potential availability.

United confirmed their great appreciation for the wide man, even if they have not made an offer for him just yet.

However, United are far from alone in the hunt to sign Quenda. TEAMtalk revealed on November 4 that Manchester City are also in the frame for the player, which could threaten Amorim’s reunion with him at Old Trafford.

Plus, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on November 6 that Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have both made approaches for Quenda.

Mendes is now planning to meet with clubs such as Liverpool, City and Leipzig to discuss the parameters for a potential transfer.

As part of TEAMtalk’s latest update, we can also confirm that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to land Quenda.

The team’s underwhelming performances, particularly in the Champions League, have seen PSG chiefs step up their pursuit for attacking reinforcements. Quenda is highly rated by PSG and has been shortlisted due to his rousing profile.

Mendes booking in meetings with interested clubs comes after TEAMtalk revealed recently that the representative is eager to secure his client a move to an elite club.

Some reports have claimed United are ‘preparing’ a £50million (€60m / $63.4m) bid for Quenda, but they are understood to be wide of the mark.

Meanwhile, backup Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been told to pursue a controversial move to Chelsea.

Kelleher put in yet another top performance for Liverpool against Real Madrid, saving a Kylian Mbappe penalty.

Pundit Darren Bent has suggested Kelleher could replace Robert Sanchez at Chelsea.

Elsewhere, prospective new Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy might attempt to sign three United starlets in January.

Dan Gore, Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are all admired by Van Nistelrooy following his time spent coaching at United.

Although, Leicester may only be able to sign those players on loan as United rate them very highly.

IN FOCUS: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footed right-winger showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

The forward – who can also play as a wing-back – has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.