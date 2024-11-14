Wolves backed to ‘seal deal’ for frustrated Liverpool star despite AC Milan, Celtic interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly moved into pole position to sign Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, who is also being tracked by the likes of AC Milan, Celtic and Fulham.

Reports have tipped Wolves to ‘seal a deal’ for Endo as they are keeping close tabs on his situation before the transfer window re-opens in January. Wolves have ‘registered their interest’ in the 31-year-old, having identified him as a great potential addition to their midfield ranks.

It is a busy race for Endo’s signature, with Milan, Celtic, Fulham and Ipswich Town all interested in landing him, too.

But Football Insider state that Wolves are in a strong position to sign Endo first.

The report adds that Liverpool are prepared to let the Japan international leave this winter as he has fallen down the pecking order under Arne Slot.

Wataru Endo price tag emerges

There have been conflicting reports about whether players such as Endo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Federico Chiesa will be allowed to leave Liverpool in January.

On November 6, it was claimed that Slot wants all three to stay until at least the end of the season.

Liverpool will try desperately to keep Alexander-Arnold from the clutches of Real Madrid by tying him down to fresh terms, while Chiesa’s exit would be a surprise given he only arrived in August.

Endo, though, appears the most likely to depart. Over the weekend, it emerged that Liverpool have set his price tag at between €15-18million (£12.5-15m).

A transfer for that amount would see Liverpool take a slight hit on their investment, having originally paid Stuttgart £16m for Endo in August 2023.

But Liverpool are still expected to earn more than the €14m (£11.6m) Marseille offered for him over the summer.

Jurgen Klopp signed Endo for Liverpool last year after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romero Lavia to Chelsea.

Endo played 44 times under Klopp last season, but he has been limited to just eight appearances so far this term as Slot wants his defensive midfielder to be more comfortable on the ball, hence the transition of Ryan Gravenberch from a No 8 to No 6.

While Gravenberch is thriving in his new role, Endo has been left frustrated at having to warm the bench.

Gravenberch is not a long-term solution though, and Liverpool are expected to dip back into the market for a new defensive midfielder next year.

The Reds tried to snare Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad during the last transfer window, only for him to reject their advances.

Liverpool transfers: Star tells friends his plans; striker talks begin

Meanwhile, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has reportedly told friends he wants to leave Anfield next summer.

Kelleher has been starring for Liverpool in recent weeks while usual No 1 Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.

But the Republic of Ireland international is gunning to leave as Giorgi Mamardashvili looks set to push him further down the pecking order in 2025.

Omar Marmoush could follow Mamardashvili to Liverpool, too.

The German press claim talks between Liverpool and Marmoush are underway as Slot’s side aim to strike a deal for the Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward.

The in-form attacker is wanted by a number of other big sides including Bayern Munich. Crucially, though, he ‘dreams’ of starring for Liverpool.

