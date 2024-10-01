Liverpool get ‘green light’ to sign classy Crystal Palace star amid Arsenal, Tottenham interest

Liverpool have received a boost in their hunt to sign Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze, as the playmaker is reportedly open to securing a big transfer, though several other top clubs are also lurking.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have been given the ‘green light’ by Eze’s camp to strike a deal next summer as the attacking midfielder is ready to take the next step in his career. Eze has shone for Palace since joining the club in August 2020 but he is now ready to challenge himself at a higher level and play in European competitions such as the Champions League for the first time.

The report states that Liverpool held concrete interest in landing Eze during the recent summer transfer window and that interest remains ‘active’ ahead of 2025.

The England ace had a £68million (€81.7m / US$90.7m) release clause in his contract which expired once the summer window shut. Although, that exit clause will be available to trigger again next summer, which means Liverpool know exactly how much they need to pay to prise Eze out of Selhurst Park.

Football Insider add that the 26-year-old has seen former Palace team-mate Michael Olise go on to star for Bayern Munich and now he wants to make an impact at the highest level, too.

Even though a release clause is in place, it will not be straightforward for Arne Slot’s side to land Eze. Tottenham Hotspur are big fans of the player too, having scouted him on several occasions over the past year.

Plus, Arsenal and Manchester City cannot be discounted either. On September 14, Football Transfers claimed that Tottenham have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place with Eze, though they ‘fear’ that any future move could be ‘hijacked’ by Arsenal or City, currently two of the most powerful clubs in England.

Where will Eze go next?

It is hard to predict where Eze will end up, given the fact he is being chased by a number of elite sides. Although, it is likely that Liverpool will position themselves at the very front of the queue.

Liverpool’s current central attacking midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, has yet to truly justify his £60m (€72m / US$80m) price tag. The Hungary star has shown glimpses of his huge talent but has yet to do this on a regular basis.

Slot has spoken about the need for his attacking midfielder to notch regular goals and assists, and if Szoboszlai fails to improve his numbers then Eze could come in to replace him.

It could be argued that Liverpool have more need for a new No 10 than City, Arsenal and Spurs. After all, City have Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, Arsenal have Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou can utilise James Maddison in that playmaker role.

While Foden is poised to succeed from De Bruyne at City, it would not be a surprise if Pep Guardiola’s side launch a move for Eze, too. De Bruyne has been so good for City that he may need two top players to replace his influence.

Liverpool round-up: Alexander-Arnold verdict, midfielder link

Meanwhile, Michael Owen, who represented both Liverpool and Real Madrid during his playing days, has explained why Trent Alexander-Arnold might leave for the Spanish capital next year.

“The only other great experience that I could see for Trent is to play for Real Madrid,” Owen said. “That’s nothing to do with liking a team, supporting a team, whatever, that’s just, do you want that life experience or are you happy playing for Liverpool all your life and it’s not a bad choice is it? I mean, what a lovely position to be in if that was the case.”

The former striker added that Alexander-Arnold needs to consider Madrid’s offer as a player’s career is short and such a move would provide a great new experience for him.

Owen then said: “If Trent leaves, it’s not because he hates Liverpool. When I left Liverpool, it’s not because I hated Liverpool, it’s because that might be something that I’ll regret if I don’t try it.

“That was my attitude. My advice to Trent would be ‘If you’re not really interested in seeing a different side of the football in terms of playing in a different country, different team, etc then stay at Liverpool all your life because you’re not going to get any better anywhere else’.”

Liverpool might look to get their revenge on Madrid by finally capturing long-term midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Madrid have decided they are ready to let Tchouameni leave as long as an €80m (£66.7m / $89m) offer comes in.

Liverpool, who were eager to sign the France star when Jurgen Klopp was in charge, are ‘willing’ to spend big to bring him to Anfield at last.

How does Eze compare with Szoboszlai and Diaz?

By Nathan Egerton

Eze predominantly played as an attacking midfielder for Palace in the 2023/24 season, making 15 Premier League appearances in that position.

The England international registered six goals and one assist in those games, averaging a direct goal contribution every 167.2 minutes.

Liverpool’s current No.10 is Szoboszlai, who registered three goals and two assists from midfield in the Premier League in 2023/24.

He made 31 appearances in that position and averaged a direct goal contribution every 417.6 minutes.

“I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us,” Arne Slot said.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up.”

Eze also showcased his versatility by registering another five goals and two assists from the left wing.

He made nine Premier League appearances in that position last season and averaged a direct goal contribution every 107.5 minutes when playing on the left wing.

Liverpool already have a few left wing options and Luis Diaz registered eight goals and five assists in the Premier League last season.

The Colombia international made 35 league appearances in that position and averaged a direct goal contribution every 192.9 minutes.