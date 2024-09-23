Hansi Flick urges Barcelona to consider stunning Liverpool, Man City raids

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is hopeful that the club can complete a blockbuster swoop for an elite new goalkeeper after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a devastating injury blow, with Liverpool star Alisson reportedly one option.

Ter Stegen has established himself as one of the best keepers in the world in recent years. The 32-year-old first joined Barcelona in July 2014 for a reported fee of just £10million (€12m / US$13.3m) and has gone on to keep 175 clean sheets in 420 games for the Catalan giants.

Ter Stegen has previously helped Barca win one Champions League, five La Liga titles and five Copa del Reys, while he was named club captain in August.

The Germany star has played seven times for Barca this term but is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after picking up a serious knee injury during the 5-1 thrashing of Villarreal on Sunday.

Ter Stegen had successful surgery on the issue today (Monday) and is expected to be out for between 7-12 months.

His long-term absence will force Barca to enter the market for a top keeper during the January transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Flick has drawn up a dream three-man shortlist of possible replacements for Ter Stegen.

Surprisingly, it includes Liverpool’s Alisson, who has been a key player for the Anfield club since joining in July 2018.

Liverpool transfers: Barcelona in for Alisson?

Flick feels that there could be a shock opportunity to sign Alisson as Liverpool have already agreed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili to join next summer.

Although, Alisson’s high wage demands could prove to be a potential stumbling block for any deal.

The other two names on Flick’s wish list are Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega and Mike Maignan of AC Milan.

The exact cost of signing Alisson or Ortega is unclear, though the report does state that Milan have set Maignan’s price tag at €50-60m.

Alisson is not the only Liverpool player who may leave Merseyside in 2025. Joe Gomez remains a target for Aston Villa and Newcastle United after falling down the pecking order under Arne Slot.

And with Real Madrid intent on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold for free when his contract expires, Liverpool chiefs have identified Jeremie Frimpong as his ideal successor.

Man City, meanwhile, are likely to dip into the market themselves in January after it emerged that Rodri will miss the rest of the campaign due to an ACL injury. Their main target for the No 6 position will emerge in the coming days and weeks.

Pep Guardiola also hopes City can start to prepare for life after playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. Both City and Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, and the reigning Premier League champions are drawing up a huge bid.