Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool take centre stage for bargain signing after Man Utd decision; Arsenal get second chance at striker deal

Liverpool are in pole position to snap up Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer after Man Utd decided against completing a deal for him, according to reports.

Rabiot has been a free agent since he allowed his Juventus contract to expire at the end of last season.

The central midfielder had just enjoyed a great campaign with Juve, but he rejected the offer of a new deal with the Serie A giants as he hopes to take part in a new challenge.

News of Rabiot’s availability has alerted top clubs from around Europe, as he is an experienced and reliable midfielder who can shine at the top level and has also won a host of trophies so far in his career.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Rabiot in recent months. Their manager, Erik ten Hag, is known to be an admirer of the Frenchman, while Man Utd have previously held talks with his entourage after missing out on Frenkie de Jong.

However, French newspaper L’Equipe report that Man Utd have opted to pursue other midfield targets this summer, leaving Rabiot disappointed.

Red Devils chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is stepping up his pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, having identified the Uruguay star as his No 1 midfield target after missing out on Sander Berge to Fulham.

All is not lost for Rabiot, though. The report adds that Liverpool hold firm interest in the 29-year-old and could soon make contact to try and forge an agreement on personal terms.

Of course, Liverpool had hoped to make Martin Zubimendi their big new arrival in midfield, but he has instead opted to remain at Real Sociedad.

Rabiot would not be the ideal No 6 signing that Arne Slot is looking for, as he prefers to play slightly further forward than Zubimendi. Nevertheless, the fact that Rabiot can be signed for free means Liverpool should have enough money to sign both him and a true defensive midfielder.

It must be noted that Rabiot is also picking up interest from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Those two European giants will struggle to overtake Liverpool in the race though, as the Serie A and Ligue 1 title winner is known to be prioritising a Premier League adventure next.

Previously, Rabiot would have priced himself out of a Liverpool move due to his high wage demands.

Rabiot has since matured though and knows that if he is to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League, he must accept a more reasonable salary.

It has been reported that the player is looking for between £100-150,000 a week to join his next club, money which fits into Liverpool’s wage structure.

WOLVES, LEICESTER BOTH EYE FIORENTINA RAID

Wolves and Leicester have both launched enquiries to see if they can sign French winger Jonathan Ikone from Fiorentina before the transfer deadline. (Viola News)

Ilkay Gundogan is set to re-join Manchester City on a one-year contract, with Barcelona agreeing to let him leave for free. (Fabrizio Romano)

Joshua Kimmich is the favourite to become the new Germany captain after Gundogan retired from international duty. (Sky Germany)

Liverpool are aiming to overhaul their goalkeeper ranks by hijacking Arsenal’s move for Joan Garcia and also bringing in Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juve winger Federico Chiesa is willing to take a 25 per cent pay cut in order to join Barca, following links with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United. (La Repubblica)

Valentin Barco only joined Brighton & Hove Albion in January, but he could already be on the move as Sevilla have set their sights on him. (various)

ARSENAL HANDED STRIKER LIFELINE

Arsenal have been given the chance to snare lethal forward Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, with the Mexican not keen on joining Nottingham Forest. (Fox Sports Mexico)

Plus, Forest are now accelerating their pursuit of Arsenal centre-forward Eddie Nketiah amid concerns that Gimenez will snub their advances. (David Ornstein)

Leeds United and Burnley have both expressed interest in landing Paris FC playmaker Ilan Kebbal, setting up a Championship battle for his services. (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea placing their trust in Joao Felix to turn their fortunes around is ‘frightening’ given how he failed to live up to expectations at Atletico Madrid. (Cope)

Liverpool are planning a ‘concrete’ approach for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio after identifying him and Piero Hincapie as potential long-term successors to Virgil van Dijk. (CaughtOffside)

AC Milan have reiterated that they have no intention of selling star winger Rafael Leao after Barca were linked with him. (Rudy Galetti)

UPDATES ON MAN UTD, MAN CITY

19-year-old Man Utd midfielder Maxi Oyedele is on the verge of leaving for Polish side Legia Warsaw, with a deal being ‘finalised’ by the two clubs. (Meczyki)

Barca are unwilling to sign Man City full-back Joao Cancelo due to his huge wage demands and concerns about his attitude. (Sport)

Crystal Palace have submitted offers for both Maxence Lacroix and Tomas Araujo as they prepare for life without Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal have been left stunned as Real Sociedad have changed their asking price for Mikel Merino at the last minute, urging Mikel Arteta’s side to pay €40m (£34.1m). (Mundo Deportivo)

Como, who are managed by Spanish icon Cesc Fabregas, are closing in on the capture of ex-Barca captain Sergi Roberto. (Sky Sport Italia)