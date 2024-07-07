Liverpool ‘in contact’ over signing of top-class Man Utd target as three different prices named

Liverpool have joined Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus, according to reports.

Bremer spent time at Sao Paulo, Atletico Mineiro and Torino before taking the next step in his career by joining Juve in July 2022. The defender cost Juve around £35million and has gone on to make 83 appearances for the Bianconeri, chipping in with eight goals and helping them win one Coppa Italia.

During his spells at Torino and Juve, Bremer has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Italy. The right-footed centre-half can deal with top strikers as he is strong, great in the air and possesses fantastic positioning.

It is therefore unsurprising that he has been tipped to make a big-money switch to the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Eight Liverpool transfer targets at 2024 Copa America as Arne Slot eyes influx of talent

In recent months, Man Utd have been heavily linked with Bremer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to replace defenders such as Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

According to the latest reports coming out of Italy, Man Utd will face plenty of competition to add Bremer to their squad as Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern are all interested, too.

Liverpool have burst into the chase for the Brazilian by making ‘contact’ with Juve to discuss a possible deal. The Reds want to know whether Bremer will be available for transfer this summer and how much he might cost.

In December, the dominant centre-back penned a new contract with Juve. The latest reports reveal that it includes a release clause worth between €60-70m (£51-59m), though it only becomes active in June 2025.

Liverpool transfers: Gleison Bremer contact made

In order to sign Bremer this summer, either Liverpool or Man Utd will have to offer more than €7om (£59m) for the 27-year-old. It must be noted that Bremer is not the only centre-back Man Utd are interested in, as they are also in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern.

Bremer has spent the last few weeks on international duty with Brazil at the 2024 Copa America. Although, the five-time World Cup winners have been knocked out of the Copa America in the quarter-finals by Uruguay, which means Bremer will soon return to Europe.

While in the Brazil camp, Bremer was asked about his future and a potential move away from Juve. He replied: “I am flattered by the interest of some top clubs but I am already in a great team like Juventus. I am very focused on the Copa America.

“I have many goals. I want to play one or two World Cups and I want to continue fighting for important titles in Europe.”

Bremer continued: “I feel very good about everything I have done in recent seasons.

“Little by little we are helping Juventus to return to being an elite team and to fight for major goals.

“I really hope that next season will be a season of great joy for all of us, the players and fans.”

READ MORE – Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed