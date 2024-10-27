Liverpool join Man Utd in race for new Alexander-Arnold replacement target after Real Madrid accelerate plans

Liverpool will battle Manchester United for the signing of Bosnia star Amar Dedic if Trent Alexander-Arnold decides to leave Anfield, according to a report.

CaughtOffside state that Liverpool are ‘already preparing’ for life without Alexander-Arnold, who is a top target for Real Madrid. As such, the Reds have initiated contact with several potential replacements at right-back, with Dedic the latest player to appear on their radar.

Liverpool have ‘asked for information’ about the 22-year-old, who is currently shining for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

CaughtOffside report that Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong, Monaco’s Vanderson and Tiago Santos of Lille are some of the other right-backs also being watched by Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side will have to overcome Man Utd to land Dedic, though.

On October 10, TEAMtalk revealed United are considering a move for the Austria-born Bosnia international, while Brighton are in the frame, too.

Out of those clubs, Dedic will most likely want to join Liverpool as they have a better chance of challenging for the Premier League title than United.

Plus, if Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool, then Dedic will fancy his chances of beating Conor Bradley and becoming Slot’s new first-choice right-back. United, in contrast, can already use Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui there.

Liverpool’s interest in Dedic comes after Real Madrid ramped up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold recently.

On Friday, it emerged that Madrid believe they have made ‘significant progress’ as they try to sign Alexander-Arnold. The Spanish giants have held talks with Alexander-Arnold’s camp and have drawn up a more lucrative contract offer than Liverpool.

Liverpool man linked with AC Milan; ‘dream’ Man Utd signing

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa may have only joined the club in the summer but he is already being tipped to leave.

AC Milan and Napoli are supposedly keen to take the former Juventus man back to Italy as early as January.

However, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Friday that Liverpool are not considering letting Chiesa leave this winter. His high wage demands mean even major Italian clubs such as Milan and Napoli will struggle to sign him.

Elsewhere, United ‘dream’ of signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, though he is also wanted by Real Madrid.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, United’s interest in the left-back is becoming ‘more concrete’.

The Red Devils have been alerted by the fact that Davies’ contract with Bayern is running down, which could allow them to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

But the Canada star wants to challenge for the biggest trophies when leaving Bayern, which means United could struggle to overcome Madrid in this particular transfer race.

