Liverpool transfers: Klopp recommends Prem left-back that wants elite club move amid Man Utd interest

Jurgen Klopp has recommended that Liverpool sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, while the Wolves man is also on the radar of Manchester United.

The Reds were linked with Ait-Nouri in January, while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were both sidelined. However, they opted against signing a new left-sided defender, with Joe Gomez deputising there until Robertson’s return.

Despite the fact the Scot has now come back into the side and is playing regularly, Liverpool are still looking at a new left-back signing.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Ait-Nouri is still a man firmly on their radar.

In fact, Jurgen Klopp, who will vacate his position as the club’s manager in the summer, has recommended that the Algeria international should be signed.

Given the backing Klopp has received during his time at the helm at Anfield has paid off with multiple trophies, it would be unsurprising if the Reds took his parting suggestion on board and looked to sign the Wolves man.

Indeed, sources state they like Ait-Nouri, and that’s likely to be the case regardless of who’s in charge.

Man Utd join Liverpool in Ait-Nouri pursuit

The Reds will not be alone if they do decide to go after the Wolves defender.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Manchester United like Ait-Nouri.

A new left-back signing has been made a priority at Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s reign according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

That report suggested it would be something that would be looked at once the new minority owner’s boardroom structure has been completed.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that a United move for Ait-Nouri will also depend on sales.

Ait-Nouri wants elite move

It’s also been detailed by sources that the Wolves man is enjoying his time at Molineux.

He’s played 106 games for his club, and has scored five goals and assisted another 10 – his best Premier League finish with them was 10th, and that was his best season in terms of attacking returns.

While he is having a good spell in the Midlands, sources state he would be keen to play at an elite club.

If he is to move on, his agent Jorge Mendes would broker any deal.

