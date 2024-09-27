Man City to stun Liverpool with signing of Bundesliga sensation amid surprise Man Utd links

Manchester City are reportedly aiming to beat Liverpool in the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, while Manchester United continue to be linked with the Dutchman in what would be a shock move.

According to Football Insider, Man City are ‘ready to beat’ Liverpool to Frimpong’s signature, while Man Utd have once again been credited with interest in the player. Man City are on the lookout for a new right-back as club captain Kyle Walker is now 34 years old, and Etihad scouts have identified Frimpong as an ideal replacement.

The Citizens are well aware of Frimpong’s ability, as he rose through the ranks in their academy before being signed by Celtic in September 2019.

The Netherlands star went on to join Leverkusen in January 2021 and he has since emerged into one of the best right wing-backs in Europe, having registered 26 goals and 36 assists in 149 Leverkusen appearances across all competitions.

Frimpong has continued his stunning form from last season – he has already notched one goal and four assists in seven games this term – and this has left a big impression on Premier League trio City, Man Utd and Liverpool.

Earlier this week, CaughtOffside claimed that Liverpool have identified Frimpong as the perfect successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, should the latter head to Real Madrid. But Football Insider now state that Liverpool have ‘no urgency’ to land Frimpong as Arne Slot likes the look of rising star Conor Bradley.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have been tipped to swoop for Frimpong on several occasions over the past 12 months. In one regard, the links make sense, as Erik ten Hag has taken several Dutch and Eredivisie stars to Old Trafford, such as Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.

But it would be a surprise if Man Utd tried to beat City and Liverpool to Frimpong given the fact they captured Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Mazraoui has enjoyed a good start to his Man Utd career, and Ten Hag now has two solid options at right-back as he can also rely on Diogo Dalot there. As such, there is little need for Man Utd to pay upwards of €40million (£33.3m / US$44.6m) on Frimpong, as that money would be better spent bolstering a different part of the team.

Frimpong had a €40m release clause in his contract over the summer, though that has now expired which means Leverkusen can charge any fee they want. Frimpong’s contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions runs until June 2028.

Liverpool transfers: Different Leverkusen raid more likely

While Liverpool, like Man Utd, continue to be named as potential suitors for Frimpong, they are more likely to pursue one of his Leverkusen team-mates in 2025.

Slot is still hunting a specialised defensive midfielder, with the club having failed to snare Martin Zubimendi during the most recent transfer window.

Real Sociedad star Zubimendi remains of interest to Liverpool, but if he cannot be captured then the Anfield side may go after Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios instead.

For City, meanwhile, signing Frimpong could prove to be an excellent move. As he progressed in their youth setup, he will already have a very good idea of how Pep Guardiola likes to play.

With both Frimpong and Rico Lewis at his disposal, Guardiola would be able to choose between two top right-backs, allowing him to rotate amid a busy schedule.

Plus, the fact Frimpong is 23 years old means he would be able to give most of his prime years to City, helping them get very good value for money from any potential deal.

Transfers round-up: Barella update, Alexander-Arnold verdict

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has downplayed the likelihood of Man Utd bidding for Inter Milan ace Nicolo Barella.

This will come as a boost to City, with the Italian press claiming that Guardiola is ‘in love’ with the midfielder and desperate to bring him to the Premier League.

As Barella is one of Inter’s key players, he will not come cheap. City will have to pay around £62.5m (€75m / US$83.6m) to secure his signature.

That fee is well within City’s reach though, as they have paid more than that for Rodri, Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish in the past.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has cast a worrying verdict over the future of Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires next summer.

“I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England team-mate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season,” Lawrenson said.

“If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?

“I think that goes for all three of Liverpool’s players who are out of contract next summer – Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah too. They’re just waiting to see what will happen.

“But for me, Trent probably wants to go and play somewhere on the continent. I don’t think he’ll turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid.”

Frimpong’s journey so far

By Nathan Egerton

April 2019 – Frimpong starts for Manchester City in the 2018-19 FA Youth Cup final but they lose against Liverpool on penalties.

September 2019 – After failing to make a first-team appearance for City, Frimpong joins Celtic in a deal worth an initial £350,000.

December 2019 – Despite receiving a red card, he wins the first trophy of his career as Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final.

May 2020 – Frimpong finishes his debut season by winning the Scottish Premiership and also picks up the Celtic Young Player of the Year award.

January 2021 – The right-backs signs a four-and-a-half year contract with Leverkusen, who agree to pay Celtic an initial £10m and another £1.5m in potential add-ons.

October 2023 – Frimpong makes his senior debut for the Netherlands, coming off the bench in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match against France.

April 2024 – The 23-year-old helps Bayer Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title after registering nine goals and nine assists in 31 league appearances.

May 2024 – Frimpong helps Bayer Leverkusen beat FC Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final and also starts in the Europa League final, although they lose 3-0 to Atalanta.

June 2024 – He scores his first senior international goal in a friendly win over Canada and also makes his major international tournament debut at Euro 2024.