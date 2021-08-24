Liverpool hold interest in defender that was subject of laughable Everton offer

Liverpool are interested in Rangers defender Nathan Patterson and could rival Everton for his signature, claims a report.

The Rangers defender broke into Steven Gerrard’s side at the end of last season. He was also called up by Scotland for Euro 2020 and has featured this season.

He impressed in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 win over Dunfermline and overall has made 17 first-team appearances.

However, with skipper James Tavernier ahead of him he faces a struggle to get game time.

That may well have prompted Everton to make a bid for Paterson. An offer Steven Gerrard laughed off.

Gers boss Gerrard has branded Everton “jokers” after reports of a £5m bid over the weekend.

Gerrard said: “Look, I’ve only just been told about this. It hasn’t been brought to my attention by anyone above me at the club.

“I’ll ask the question when I go back on the bus, but if you’re going to talk about Nathan Patterson you need to get real. £5m, wow.

“That’s definitely come out of a joke book, surely.

Everton ‘jokers’

“I don’t make the decisions in terms of when the right numbers are hit. All the players have got a price, we’ve said this so many times.

“We want to keep all our best players, especially our home grown and local ones.

“There’s a big future here for him. He’s got to be patient and he’ll get game time and minutes.

“We’re delighted with Nathan, he’s not someone we’re looking to move on but every single person has got a number.

“But let me tell you now £5m is so far away it’s unreal.”

Now though The Scottish Sun report that Jurgen Klopp’s men are also tracking the 19-year-old and have been doing so since the start of the year.

Klopp has yet to make a move for the player, but the Reds have “a keen interest” in Paterson.

Klopp has Trent Alexander-Arnold as his first-choice right-back with Neco Williams as back-up.

Paterson is an international team-mate of Andy Robertson’s.

