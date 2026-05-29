Liverpool to ‘fight’ Arsenal for award-winning West Ham ace

Crysencio Summerville is among three players expected to leave West Ham United following their relegation, with a journalist tipping Liverpool to challenge Arsenal for the winger.

Summerville scored in four consecutive Premier League games between January 17 and February 7. However, he only found the back of the net once during the rest of the Premier League campaign, despite being one of West Ham’s biggest stars.

Summerville is not alone, as most West Ham players have let the team down this season, contributing to them dropping down to the Championship.

The Dutchman was named the Championship Player of the Year after starring for Leeds United in the 2023-24 season, and it is clear he has the potential to make a big impact in the Premier League if given the right surroundings.

According to Voetbal International’s Suleyman Ozturk (via Soccer News), Summerville is ‘absolutely going to join another Premier League club’, rather than returning to the second tier.

Ozturk expects Liverpool and Arsenal to be among the ‘top clubs’ who will ‘fight’ to sign him in a bargain deal.

West Ham are expected to hold out for £35m before selling the 24-year-old this summer. If Liverpool or Arsenal can get Summerville back to his influential best, then that could prove to be a great price.

Ozturk even suggested Raphinha might recommend Barcelona move for Summerville. However, the Catalan giants are focused on signing Anthony Gordon and Julian Alvarez currently.

In addition to Summerville, Mateus Fernandes and Jarrod Bowen could both exit West Ham after they failed to stay up.

Fernandes is an £80m target for Manchester United, while Liverpool are long-term admirers of Bowen.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both in the market to sign new wingers this summer.

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Summerville to Liverpool questioned

Liverpool need a successor for Mohamed Salah on the right flank, as well as a second, versatile forward who can temporarily replace Hugo Ekitike at left wing and centre-forward.

Summerville is a candidate for the latter role, though there would be question marks over whether he is actually good enough to improve Liverpool’s forward line.

Arsenal fans would likely have similar concerns. Mikel Arteta is searching for a left-sided attacker to replace Gabriel Martinelli, but Summerville would not really be an upgrade.

The Gunners have already offered £104m for a world-class star, a report has claimed.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are seemingly at risk of a double Chelsea swoop orchestrated by Xabi Alonso.