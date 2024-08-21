Liverpool eye remarkable hijack of ‘agreed’ Arsenal transfer, with double deal to transform one position

Liverpool have stunned Arsenal by reportedly entering the race for Spanish star Joan Garcia, while a second La Liga ace is edging closer to an Anfield move, too.

Garcia is a 23-year-old goalkeeper who came through the Espanyol academy before making his senior debut in December 2021. The shot-stopper emerged as Espanyol’s new No 1 in the second half of last season and went on to keep eight clean sheets in 14 league games, helping the club gain promotion back to La Liga.

The Barcelona-based side have managed to tie Garcia down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2028. However, they will be powerless to keep the former Spain U21 international if a major bid comes in for his services.

Arsenal have looked the most likely to sign Garcia in recent weeks. Their interest in him was first revealed in June, and they have since managed to forge an agreement on personal terms with the keeper.

DON’T MISS: The spectacular XI Arsenal could line up with in 2024/25 as Arteta closes on sublime last signing to topple Man City

Mikel Arteta views Garcia as a potential new backup for David Raya, with Wolverhampton Wanderers in talks for Aaron Ramsdale, as TEAMtalk revealed on Monday.

However, it is not guaranteed that Garcia will be arriving at the Emirates when coming to the Premier League, as Liverpool are ready to provide Arsenal with competition.

According to reports in Catalonia, Liverpool are spying a late hijack on Arsenal’s swoop for Garcia, even though he has already agreed a prospective contract with Arteta’s side.

It is suggested that Liverpool chiefs will enter talks with Espanyol and also try to reach their own agreement with Garcia on personal terms, with head coach Arne Slot a big fan of his talent.

Liverpool transfers: Garcia, Mamardashvili both wanted

Should Liverpool successfully destroy Arsenal’s deal and win the race for Garcia, then there is the potential for them to completely overhaul their keeper ranks.

Of course, Garcia is not the only La Liga keeper Liverpool are interested in, as they are also pushing hard to land Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the Georgian in a deal worth more than €30million (£25.6m).

It had been expected that Mamardashvili would spend the current campaign on loan at Bournemouth. Instead, though, he looks set to be loaned back to Valencia before arriving at Anfield next summer.

Liverpool have swooped for Mamardashvili early as they are seriously concerned that Alisson will move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the campaign.

While Mamardashvili is poised to succeed from Alisson next summer, Garcia could be signed by Liverpool during the current transfer window to act as an immediate backup for Alisson.

Such a move would allow Caoimhin Kelleher to move on, as he wants to join a club where he can become a regular starter.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to snatch Garcia from under Arsenal’s noses, but they clearly have ambitious plans to revamp their keeper options.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Chelsea put big-money French defender up for sale as huge Liverpool raid is prioritised by Maresca