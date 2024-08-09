Liverpool sensationally ‘hijack’ De Ligt to Man Utd, with Slot ‘unimpressed’ by top Anfield star

Liverpool have approached Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Matthijs de Ligt as they attempt to agree a deal before rivals Manchester United, according to incredible reports.

Man Utd have identified De Ligt as a top summer target to strengthen their defence after already bringing in Leny Yoro from Lille. Red Devils chiefs including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth were known to be pursuing another centre-back even before Yoro picked up an injury.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms with De Ligt as he is keen on reuniting with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, despite having also received interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Man Utd still have not managed to agree a transfer fee with Bayern. The German giants want around €50million (£42.8m) for the Dutch star, a sum Man Utd have failed to match thus far.

Ratcliffe does not want to keep overpaying for players, as Man Utd have done on plenty of occasions in recent years, and he is therefore negotiating over a double swoop for De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at a reduced price.

Earlier on Friday, it was claimed that Ashworth could help Man Utd land three big transfer targets, including De Ligt.

But Man Utd could now miss out in a huge twist. According to a bombshell update from Football Insider, Liverpool have formally ‘registered their interest’ in De Ligt to Bayern and have kickstarted a sensational transfer ‘hijack’.

Man Utd’s talks for the 24-year-old are still understood to be at an ‘advanced’ stage, though they are now at risk of being scuppered by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool transfers: Matthijs de Ligt swoop underway

He has held internal discussions with Arne Slot about De Ligt, and the new Liverpool coach has greenlit such a transfer.

Slot views his Dutch compatriot as the ‘ideal’ partner for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence. Both De Ligt and Van Dijk represent the Netherlands on the international stage and it would therefore not take them long to strike up a great – and solid – partnership.

Interestingly, the report adds that Slot has earmarked De Ligt as a replacement for Van Dijk’s current defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate. The ex-Feyenoord boss has apparently been ‘unimpressed’ by Konate during the short time he has worked with the Frenchman.

It is important to note that Konate struggled towards the end of last season, despite the fact he is viewed as a player with world-class potential.

The report states that Man Utd remain ahead of Liverpool in the chase for De Ligt, having done more groundwork for a possible deal. But Liverpool know exactly how much they need to offer to stun Man Utd and sign the player first, with Bayern still holding out for that £42.8m sum.

