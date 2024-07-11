Arne Slot has taken charge of one Liverpool pursuit

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has contacted one of his favourite players to see if he is open to an Anfield move, Newcastle United are ready to launch an offer for a Barcelona ace, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk includes the Saudis chasing an Aston Villa star.

LIVERPOOL HUNT TWO STARS

Slot appears to have taken Liverpool’s summer transfer plans into his own hands by initiating talks with Teun Koopmeiners, while the Reds are also in the frame to land an experienced France international.

Slot is now in charge of Liverpool, having succeeded from Anfield icon Jurgen Klopp following the German’s decision to take a break from management.

Liverpool have yet to improve Slot’s squad with any new signings, though that could change after Euro 2024 is complete.

Slot is working closely with Liverpool recruitment chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to identify transfer targets who will suit his style of play perfectly.

Atalanta star Koopmeiners is one player Slot is eager to reunite with, having made the central midfielder his captain during their time together at AZ Alkmaar.

Liverpool were in contact with Koopmeiners earlier this year, but it became clear that Juventus were leading the race for the versatile player, who can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles.

But Koopmeiners’ switch to Juve has not advanced since then, which has given Slot encouragement about completing a transfer hijack.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Slot has held discussions with his Dutch compatriot to find out whether he would want to join Liverpool.

Liverpool transfers: Rabiot to follow Koopmeiners deal?

While Koopmeiners still remains keen on joining Juve, he has not ruled out signing for Liverpool as he is starting to get frustrated about Juve’s lack of movement.

The Bianconeri are refusing to meet Atalanta’s €60million (£51m) asking price, which is a fee Liverpool have the funds to match.

According to separate reports in Italy, Liverpool have formally registered their interest in the 26-year-old to Atalanta.

At this stage, Atalanta would much rather sell to Liverpool, as Slot’s side can offer the £51m sum in full, and more quickly, too.

Plus, Liverpool could transform their midfield with a double signing this summer. The Italian press state that Liverpool are one of three clubs who could snare Adrien Rabiot from Juve.

Rabiot has allowed his Juve contract to expire and while he remains in discussions with the Serie A giants, the possibility of a departure is growing.

Manchester United have long been linked with the France midfielder, but they have now been ruled out of the picture. Instead, Liverpool are the best-placed English club to sign the 29-year-old.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will provide Liverpool with competition for Rabiot, whose France side were knocked out in the Euros semi-final by Spain on Tuesday.

If Liverpool are truly in the mix for two new midfielders, then following up on the potential signing of Koopmeiners with Rabiot’s capture would make sense.

After all, Rabiot is one of the best free agents on the market, having shone in Italy last term and also won a host of trophies during spells at Juve and Paris Saint-Germain.

BIG ASTON VILLA EXIT PREDICTED

Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby in a lucrative summer transfer. (Foot Mercato)

Juventus have accelerated talks with Joao Cancelo’s agent as they try to beat Barcelona to the Manchester City full-back. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester City signing Matias Soule will give Juve the money needed to land Jadon Sancho from Man Utd. (CaughtOffside)

Atletico Madrid and Napoli have overtaken Crystal Palace in the chase to snare Juve wide man Filip Kostic. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Inter Milan are hoping to sign Bayern defender Kim Min-jae in a surprise summer deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund have agreed personal terms with Rayan Cherki as they close in on landing the Lyon playmaker. (Sky Germany)

NEWCASTLE IN FOR BARCELONA WINGER

Newcastle have prepared a £25m bid to sign Barcelona’s former Leeds United star Raphinha. However, the La Liga titans want closer to £50m. (various)

Man Utd are the club most interested in Turkey Euro 2024 star Ferdi Kadioglu, who is also being monitored by Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle. (Calciomercato)

This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Man Utd are leading the race for the Fenerbahce full-back, though Jose Mourinho is keen to block any such move.

Spain captain and Euro 2024 finalist Alvaro Morata has ‘agreed’ to leave Atleti for AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are aiming to hijack Man Utd’s pursuit of Benfica and Portugal wonderkid Joao Neves, in what would be a major coup for Slot. (various)

NOTT’M FOREST PLOT SERIE A SWOOP

Nottingham Forest have entered preliminary talks with Udinese as they attempt to wrap up a deal for Slovenia centre-back Jaka Bijol. (Messaggero Veneto)

Barcelona are spying a huge double move for Spain duo Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. (various)

Barca have agreed personal terms with Williams, while Olmo’s £52m release clause has been extended due to the Euro 2024 final. (Sport, Fabrizio Romano)

Lazio have confirmed that they remain in discussions with Man Utd for Mason Greenwood, after the forward’s Marseille transfer became uncertain. (various)

Emerson Royal has taken a big leap towards joining AC Milan from Tottenham Hotspur, with the Rossoneri set to launch an improved offer for his services. (Fabrizio Romano)