Manchester City have moved into pole position to bring Joshua Kimmich to the Premier League as Liverpool have cooled their interest in the Bayern Munich star, it has been revealed.

Kimmich’s future has been the subject of plenty of discussion in recent months as he nears the end of his Bayern contract. The midfielder’s deal expires in June and he is currently deciding whether to continue his glittering spell at Bayern or attempt a new challenge abroad.

Kimmich should easily be able to join another big club if he opts to leave Bayern. He is a top-class midfielder who has brilliant vision and game intelligence. He can also excel as either a central defensive midfielder or right-back, making him an even more attractive prospect for the best managers.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, there is a chance Kimmich will reunite with Pep Guardiola as Man City hold ‘concrete interest’ in landing the Germany ace.

Kimmich is ‘taking his time’ to weigh up his future and this has put both City and Barcelona on alert. City can surely be considered favourites out of those two clubs given their superior financial standing.

Liverpool have also been linked with the player in recent weeks. But Plettenberg states that Liverpool are not ‘active’ in the transfer race as they are looking at ‘other profiles’.

Kimmich to consider Man City offer

Max Eberl, Bayern’s director of sport, is ‘determined to keep Kimmich at Bayern’. Currently, ‘the trend’ is that Kimmich will extend with the German titans, though a lucrative offer from City could change his mind.

Guardiola already knows how the 29-year-old operates as they worked together at Bayern during the 2015-16 campaign.

City are pursuing a new defensive midfielder who can provide them with better cover for Rodri. The Spaniard’s long-term injury has shown that City are severely lacking in this area.

Kimmich would be a fantastic solution as he may soon be available on a free transfer. Plus, Kimmich’s versatility means he could also help City replace skipper Kyle Walker at right-back.

Mo Salah comments; inside track on City deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has responded to yet more questions about his future, with his contract running down just like Kimmich’s.

Salah got among the goals again on Tuesday, helping Liverpool on their way to a 2-1 victory over Lille in the Champions League.

That was the Egyptian’s 50th European goal for Liverpool. When asked if he will extend and go on to net another 50, Salah replied: “I’m not sure about that, but I’ll give it my best!”

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can provide an inside look at how City won the chase for Omar Marmoush, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker poised to officially join.

Talks between City and Frankfurt began on January 7 after Guardiola’s side made a formal enquiry.

Frankfurt were always open to negotiations after learning that Marmoush wants to test himself out in the Premier League.

