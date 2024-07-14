Liverpool ready to stun Man Utd with first move for supreme Euro 2024 star amid double Slot boost

Liverpool are reportedly poised to match the release clause of Spain ace Dani Olmo, in a move which would see Premier League rivals Manchester United lose out.

Olmo had a rather frustrating season at club level, as injuries limited him to 25 appearances across all competitions. But whenever the playmaker was on the pitch, he certainly made a difference for RB Leipzig.

The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger on either flank, notched eight goals and five assists in those 25 outings. That includes a hat-trick as Leipzig stunned Bayern Munich in the German super cup final in August.

Olmo is in line to win the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at Euro 2024, too. The 26-year-old has registered three goals and two assists at the tournament so far, playing a crucial role in Spain reaching the final.

Olmo will aim to help Spain get the better of England and win their first Euros since 2012 later on Sunday. And his performance in the final will be of interest to a host of major clubs.

Olmo’s brilliant displays have resulted in links with Liverpool, Man Utd, Manchester City, Barcelona and Chelsea, just to name a few.

Man Utd were named as one of the leading contenders on Friday as it emerged that both City and Chelsea had ruled themselves out of the mix.

According to the latest reports on the continent, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to hijack Man Utd’s move for Olmo by activating his release clause first.

Liverpool transfers: Reds prepare Dani Olmo swoop

The star’s Leipzig contract, which runs until June 2027, includes a £50million exit clause. That is fantastic value for money for a player who is right at the top of his game and can influence any big match.

Barca have been tipped to complete a statement double deal for both Olmo and his Spain team-mate Nico Williams. But as Barca will need to move their finances around first, Liverpool appear to be Man Utd’s biggest competition for Olmo at this stage.

The fact Liverpool chiefs are ready to pay the necessary £50m for Olmo is not the only boost Arne Slot has been given recently.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano stated that due to the Euros final, the player’s release clause has been extended from Monday until Saturday.

That gives interested clubs such as Liverpool and Man Utd a crucial window to get in contact with Olmo’s agent and try to finalise personal terms.

Olmo would be a fantastic signing for Slot at Anfield, as he is a classy, forward-thinking player who would help to get the best out of other stars such as Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Ahead of the final, Olmo was asked about his release clause as well as a prospective move away from Germany. He replied: “If clubs want me, they know what they can do. There’s time until July 20 for the release clause otherwise later it’d be tough negotiations!

“I’m under contract at Leipzig and I want to win titles.”

