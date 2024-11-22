A former Liverpool star has tipped goalkeepers Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Anfield in 2025, which could help either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea.

Liverpool look set for a keeper revamp at the end of the season when Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives. The Reds have already agreed a £29million (€34.9m / $36.3m) deal to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia in summer 2025.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have big decisions to make. Mamardashvili will not want to be an understudy to Alisson, while Alisson believes he should remain Liverpool No 1 for several more years.

Kelleher has only picked up regular starts when Alisson has been out injured but he wants to leave so he can shine elsewhere.

Jan Molby, who helped Liverpool win a host of trophies including three league titles in the late 80s to early 90s, has now given his verdict on the club’s keeper dilemma.

Molby thinks Alisson and Kelleher could both leave in order to make way for Mamardashvili. The former midfielder has even suggested Kelleher could leave for a ‘Big Six’ rival such as Tottenham or Chelsea.

“Mamardashvili is obviously on loan at Valencia and they clearly thought that he was value for money and now was the time,” Molby said in an interview with Anfield Index (via CaughtOffside).

“Alisson Becker has never actually said anything but you just get the feeling that he might want to go and try something else.

“We haven’t signed him (Mamardashvili) for him not to be our first choice eventually.

“Kelleher will know that once Alisson is back from injury, he will be back on the bench.

“I still think Chelsea and Spurs need to improve their goalkeepers, and it would be hard for both Liverpool and Kelleher to turn some of those opportunities down.

“I think there’s every chance that our first and second choice goalkeepers will be going.”

Liverpool must decide on Alisson, Kelleher futures

While Kelleher is pushing to leave Liverpool so he can play more, the club wants it to be on their terms.

This means their price tag – thought to be around £20m – must be met, and by the right club.

Liverpool are unlikely to sell the Republic of Ireland international to a direct top-four competitor such as Tottenham or Chelsea.

Instead, Liverpool would rather negotiate with clubs further down the Premier League, or some of Kelleher’s other suitors such as Celtic.

Alisson, meanwhile, remains eager to continue starring at the top level, despite Mamardashvili’s impending arrival.

At one stage, though, the 32-year-old is expected to leave Liverpool for a lucrative new adventure, potentially in MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool news: Starting XI prediction; PSG rumour

Liverpool great John Aldridge has told Slot to spring a surprise in the coming weeks by continuing to select Kelleher even when Alisson gets back to full fitness.

Kelleher has performed admirably while Alisson has been recovering from a hamstring issue, leading Aldridge to name him as Liverpool’s ‘standout player’.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Desire Doue’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain, a report has claimed.

The forward is frustrated at not being a guaranteed starter for PSG, leading to speculation about a move away from the French giants.

Liverpool are described as ‘long-term admirers’ of Doue, having been very impressed with his previous rise at Rennes.

