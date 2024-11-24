Wayne Rooney is reportedly eager to sign Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns, in order to bolster the Plymouth attack after the striker’s injury troubles subsided.

Danns made his Reds first-team debut last season, and ended it with five appearances for the senior side. He impressed in the FA Cup, scoring a brace in a 3-0 victory over Southampton.

That came after impressive performances in PL2, where the now-18-year-old scored three goals and assisted two more in seven games. He might have continued to progress in the first team were it not for an injury sustained ahead of pre-season.

Having not been seen at all this term, Danns is now back in action, and could be given his chance to impress in senior football.

As per talkSPORT, Plymouth manager Rooney is preparing a move for the Liverpool youngster.

It’s believed the boss wants to bolster a struggling attack with Danns, on a loan deal in January.

The report suggests Liverpool boss Arne Slot could choose to let him leave in order to aid his development.

Plymouth wanted Danns in the summer

TEAMtalk was aware in the summer that Plymouth wanted Danns, with Rooney leading the push then, too.

But with the striker getting injured, they were unable to secure the loan move.

Now back in action, it’s unsurprising they are maintaining their push.

Indeed, Rooney was a big admirer of Danns in the summer, and that is not likely to have changed just as he has spent a few months out.

Liverpool round-up: Chiesa going nowhere

Despite reports that Federico Chiesa could look to leave, or be pushed out, just months after he was signed by Liverpool, but it’s been stated he has no plans to depart.

Liverpool are said to be ‘hot’ for Omar Marsmoush, after Bayern Munich left the pursuit as they don’t want to pay the price for the striker.

Meanwhile, it’s said ‘astronomical offers’ could come for Liverpool target Tijjani Reijnders, but it’s Arsenal who are reportedly willing to spend big on him.

And it seems there is more competition for left-back target Daniel Svensson, as Leeds are keen on him, but TEAMtalk is aware they’d need to be in the Premier League to be of any threat.

