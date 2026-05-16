Bayern create plan to sign elite Liverpool target amid Olise exit update

Bayern Munich are already positioning themselves for a future move for RB Leipzig sensation and Liverpool target Yan Diomande, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Bundesliga giants’ long-term interest could play a major role in the teenager’s growing desire to remain in Germany beyond this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has exploded onto the European scene during a spectacular breakthrough campaign with Leipzig following his arrival from Leganes last summer.

Diomande has delivered 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions during his maiden season in Germany, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in world football.

We understand Leipzig and the wider Red Bull football structure now view the 19-year-old as arguably their greatest emerging prospect since Erling Haaland first burst onto the scene at Red Bull Salzburg.

That internal belief has only strengthened as Europe’s elite continue to circle.

As we previously revealed, Liverpool have identified Diomande as one of the leading long-term options capable of succeeding Mohamed Salah.

However, Leipzig’s valuation – currently understood to sit around the €100million (£87m) mark – remains a significant obstacle to any immediate breakthrough.

Liverpool’s recruitment department have monitored Diomande extensively ever since TEAMtalk first revealed their interest last year.

The Reds have continued compiling detailed reports on the winger throughout the campaign, particularly given the relatively small sample size of elite-level football available following his rapid rise from Spain.

We can confirm Liverpool have already held talks with Diomande’s representatives and remain firmly engaged in discussions over a potential future deal.

Ideally, Liverpool had hoped to make significant progress before the upcoming World Cup finals, where Diomande has now been named in Ivory Coast’s squad following his exceptional season.

However, sources close to the player indicate there is now far less certainty surrounding a summer departure than previously anticipated.

In fact, We understand Diomande is increasingly open to remaining at Leipzig for at least another 12 months.

The teenager is believed to have loved both life in Germany and the environment within the Red Bull system, with those around him convinced his development is still accelerating rapidly.

And Liverpool are not the only factor influencing the situation. Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all completed significant scouting work on Diomande over recent months and continue to monitor his progress closely.

But it is interest from Europe’s established superpowers that is now shaping much of the thinking around the player’s future.

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Bayern hold strong interest in Yan Diomande

We can reveal both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain rate Diomande extremely highly, although neither club are currently pushing aggressively for an immediate transfer.

Instead, both giants have communicated that 2027 could represent the ideal timing for a major move once the winger has gained further experience at the highest level. The same applies to Bayern Munich.

Sources have confirmed to us that Bayern retain a strong interest in Diomande and have already made it known internally that he is viewed as a serious future target.

Rather than attempting to force an immediate deal this summer, Bayern are understood to be strategically planning ahead, believing Diomande could become one of Europe’s defining attacking players over the next two seasons.

We understand Bayern’s thinking is also partially shaped by the future uncertainty surrounding Michael Olise.

While the Bundesliga champions insist Olise is not for sale and remains a cornerstone of their project, there is awareness internally that clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona could intensify interest in the France international by 2027.

As part of their long-term succession planning, Bayern have identified Diomande as one of the standout “next generation” attackers capable of eventually stepping into that elite bracket.

For now, Leipzig remain relaxed about the growing speculation. The Bundesliga side know they possess one of the world’s most coveted teenage stars and are under no pressure to sanction a sale this summer.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Leipzig would welcome Diomande staying for at least another season as they continue building around him following his remarkable first campaign, and they would reward with him a bumper new contract.